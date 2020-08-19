Union Omaha adds former Creighton goalkeeper Brian Holt, Omaha South grad Manuel Lira to roster

Former Creighton goalkeeper Brian Holt and former Omaha South grad Manuel Lira were both added to the Union Omaha roster Wednesday.
The club announced the signings before its match against Forward Madison FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.
Holt, who’s from Omaha, was an first-team All-American for the Jays as a senior in 2011. The 31-year-old most recently was a member of Louisville City FC in the USL Championship.
Lira, 27, was an honorary captain of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska boys soccer team as a high school senior at Omaha South back in 2010. He then played 17 matches during his career at Bellevue University before entering the club soccer scene.
Coach Jay Mims said Lira is “one of the toughest players” he’s ever coached. Lira projects to contribute as a midfielder for Union Omaha.
Holt is an “extremely competitive” and “incredibly disciplined” veteran, Mims said.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, left, celebrates a goal by Sebastian Contreras in the first half to tie the match against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, right, and Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az fight for control of the ball in the first half.
From left: Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, Elma N'Form and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's , Elma N'Form, left, and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce stretches for the ball in the first half against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth looks to throw in the ball against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC's Tyler David, No. 6, and Madison FC's Michael Vang collide while going for the ball.
Players from Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC kneel during the National Anthem before their game.
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, right, grabs the jersey of Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu.
Forward Madison FC keeper Philipp Marceta grabs the ball above Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims helps Abdul Illal Osumanu up after their game against Forward Madison FC ended in a tie.
Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, left, and Union Omaha's Jake Crull race to the ball.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu, left, eyes the ball as Forward Madison FC's Elijah Lockaby tries to move the ball down the pitch.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu moves the ball downfield against Forward Madison FC.
