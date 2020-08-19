Union Omaha adds former Creighton goalkeeper Brian Holt, Omaha South grad Manuel Lira to roster

Former Creighton goalkeeper Brian Holt and former Omaha South grad Manuel Lira were both added to the Union Omaha roster Wednesday.

The club announced the signings before its match against Forward Madison FC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Holt, who’s from Omaha, was an first-team All-American for the Jays as a senior in 2011. The 31-year-old most recently was a member of Louisville City FC in the USL Championship.

Lira, 27, was an honorary captain of The World-Herald’s All-Nebraska boys soccer team as a high school senior at Omaha South back in 2010. He then played 17 matches during his career at Bellevue University before entering the club soccer scene.

Coach Jay Mims said Lira is “one of the toughest players” he’s ever coached. Lira projects to contribute as a midfielder for Union Omaha.

Holt is an “extremely competitive” and “incredibly disciplined” veteran, Mims said.

