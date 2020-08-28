Union Omaha aims for faster start against FC Tucson

In both of its past two matches, Union Omaha has found itself facing a deficit before the game clock reached the 10-minute mark.

The Owls gave up a goal in the eighth minute of an Aug. 19 home match against Forward Madison. A header off a set piece. They did end up battling back for a 1-1 draw that night.

And then in their most recent outing on Sunday, the Owls watched North Texas SC take a 1-0 lead with a goal less than two minutes in. Union Omaha again ended up finishing even, a 2-2 draw.

But on Saturday, the Owls (2-0-3) will look to get off to a faster start against FC Tucson — the two squads will face off at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha won the first meeting 2-1 back on Aug. 8.

The Owls enter the weekend in third place in the USL League One standings. Tucson (2-3-0) is tied for seventh.

