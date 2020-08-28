 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha aims for faster start against FC Tucson
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha aims for faster start against FC Tucson

Only $5 for 5 months

In both of its past two matches, Union Omaha has found itself facing a deficit before the game clock reached the 10-minute mark.

The Owls gave up a goal in the eighth minute of an Aug. 19 home match against Forward Madison. A header off a set piece. They did end up battling back for a 1-1 draw that night.

And then in their most recent outing on Sunday, the Owls watched North Texas SC take a 1-0 lead with a goal less than two minutes in. Union Omaha again ended up finishing even, a 2-2 draw.

But on Saturday, the Owls (2-0-3) will look to get off to a faster start against FC Tucson — the two squads will face off at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha won the first meeting 2-1 back on Aug. 8.

The Owls enter the weekend in third place in the USL League One standings. Tucson (2-3-0) is tied for seventh.

Photos: Union Omaha vs Forward Madison FC

1 of 15

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert