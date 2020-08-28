Union Omaha aims for faster start against FC Tucson

In both of its past two matches, Union Omaha has found itself facing a deficit before the game clock reached the 10-minute mark.
The Owls gave up a goal in the eighth minute of an Aug. 19 home match against Forward Madison. A header off a set piece. They did end up battling back for a 1-1 draw that night.
And then in their most recent outing on Sunday, the Owls watched North Texas SC take a 1-0 lead with a goal less than two minutes in. Union Omaha again ended up finishing even, a 2-2 draw.
But on Saturday, the Owls (2-0-3) will look to get off to a faster start against FC Tucson — the two squads will face off at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha won the first meeting 2-1 back on Aug. 8.
The Owls enter the weekend in third place in the USL League One standings. Tucson (2-3-0) is tied for seventh.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, left, celebrates a goal by Sebastian Contreras in the first half to tie the match against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, right, and Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az fight for control of the ball in the first half.
From left: Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, Elma N'Form and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's , Elma N'Form, left, and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce stretches for the ball in the first half against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth looks to throw in the ball against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC's Tyler David, No. 6, and Madison FC's Michael Vang collide while going for the ball.
Players from Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC kneel during the National Anthem before their game.
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, right, grabs the jersey of Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu.
Forward Madison FC keeper Philipp Marceta grabs the ball above Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims helps Abdul Illal Osumanu up after their game against Forward Madison FC ended in a tie.
Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, left, and Union Omaha's Jake Crull race to the ball.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu, left, eyes the ball as Forward Madison FC's Elijah Lockaby tries to move the ball down the pitch.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu moves the ball downfield against Forward Madison FC.
