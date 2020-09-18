 Skip to main content
Union Omaha aims to bounce back after first loss
SOCCER

Union Omaha aims to bounce back after first loss

Union Omaha will look to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it takes the field for a home match against New England Revolution II Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls opened the 2020 season with an eight-match unbeaten streak (four wins and four draws). But they suffered a 2-0 loss at Chattanooga SC on Tuesday. It was the first time since the season opener that they failed to score a goal.

The result dropped Union Omaha to third in the USL League One standings, two points behind second-place Chattanooga and six points behind first-place Greenville SC.

But the Owls have a favorable match-up Saturday. New England II has lost four straight games, managing just one total goal in those contests. It’s slipped to last place in the 11-team league.

The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha announced Friday that fewer than 50 tickets remained available. ESPN Plus will have the game coverage.

