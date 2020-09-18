Union Omaha aims to bounce back after first loss

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Omaha will look to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it takes the field for a home match against New England Revolution II Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls opened the 2020 season with an eight-match unbeaten streak (four wins and four draws). But they suffered a 2-0 loss at Chattanooga SC on Tuesday. It was the first time since the season opener that they failed to score a goal.

The result dropped Union Omaha to third in the USL League One standings, two points behind second-place Chattanooga and six points behind first-place Greenville SC.

But the Owls have a favorable match-up Saturday. New England II has lost four straight games, managing just one total goal in those contests. It’s slipped to last place in the 11-team league.

The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha announced Friday that fewer than 50 tickets remained available. ESPN Plus will have the game coverage.

