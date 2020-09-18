Union Omaha aims to bounce back after first loss

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
Union Omaha will look to bounce back from its first defeat of the season when it takes the field for a home match against New England Revolution II Saturday at Werner Park.
The Owls opened the 2020 season with an eight-match unbeaten streak (four wins and four draws). But they suffered a 2-0 loss at Chattanooga SC on Tuesday. It was the first time since the season opener that they failed to score a goal.
The result dropped Union Omaha to third in the USL League One standings, two points behind second-place Chattanooga and six points behind first-place Greenville SC.
But the Owls have a favorable match-up Saturday. New England II has lost four straight games, managing just one total goal in those contests. It’s slipped to last place in the 11-team league.
The action is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Werner Park. Union Omaha announced Friday that fewer than 50 tickets remained available. ESPN Plus will have the game coverage.
Close
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
Union Omaha forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker looks to pass the ball against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
FC Tucson's Shak Adams dribbles the ball against Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce (20) and Austin Panchot (12) on defense.
Union Omaha's Joshua Coan attempts to kick past FC Tucson's Charles Booth (21) and Esteban Calvo (5).
Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce celebrates after scoring the first goal of the night against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FC Tucson.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez catches an attempted goal against Union Omaha.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway dribbles the ball agaisnt FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo.
FC Tucson's Charlie Dennis attempts to keep the ball inbounds.
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Shak Adams on defense.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth defends FC Tucson's Shak Adams.
Union Omaha's Damiˆ Viader Masdeu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Raheem Sommersall on defense.
FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo (5) attempts to bump the ball and hits his head on the top of the goal.
FC Tucson's Elivelton Oliveira trips while dribbling the ball.
FC Tucson's Ramone Howell takes control of the ball from Union Omaha's Devin Boyce.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway defends the ball against FC Tucson offense.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
Union Omaha forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker looks to pass the ball against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
FC Tucson's Shak Adams dribbles the ball against Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce (20) and Austin Panchot (12) on defense.
Union Omaha's Joshua Coan attempts to kick past FC Tucson's Charles Booth (21) and Esteban Calvo (5).
Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce celebrates after scoring the first goal of the night against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FC Tucson.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez catches an attempted goal against Union Omaha.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway dribbles the ball agaisnt FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo.
FC Tucson's Charlie Dennis attempts to keep the ball inbounds.
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Shak Adams on defense.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth defends FC Tucson's Shak Adams.
Union Omaha's Damiˆ Viader Masdeu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Raheem Sommersall on defense.
FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo (5) attempts to bump the ball and hits his head on the top of the goal.
FC Tucson's Elivelton Oliveira trips while dribbling the ball.
FC Tucson's Ramone Howell takes control of the ball from Union Omaha's Devin Boyce.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway defends the ball against FC Tucson offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!