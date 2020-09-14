Union Omaha aims to extend league-record unbeaten streak at Chattanooga

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Omaha has already set a league record in its first season of existence.

The Owls have not lost a match in 2020. Four wins. Four draws.

It’s the longest unbeaten streak in the two-year history of USL League One.

Union Omaha has survived a few close calls thus far, especially in its most recent outing Friday. It trailed 2-0 at halftime at South Georgia Tormenta FC before rallying to earn a 2-2 draw. The equalizer came in the 81st minute. Two weeks earlier, the club got an equalizer in the 84th minute of a 2-2 draw at North Texas SC.

The Owls — now at the midpoint of a condensed season — will look to continue the momentum Tuesday when they play at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (4-2-3) at 11 a.m. ESPN Plus will carry the game.

Union Omaha is in second place in the USL League One standings. Chattanooga is third.

