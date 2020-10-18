Union Omaha defeats league's top team; Owls eye shot at championship match

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Union Omaha knocked off the top team in USL League One on Sunday afternoon — and they could meet again in a couple of weeks for the league championship.

Christian Molina and Evan Conway scored goals from outside the box to lift Union Omaha to a 2-1 win over Greenville Triumph SC.

The victory gives Omaha sole possession of second place heading into the final week of the regular season.

The Owls, who host Fort Lauderdale at Werner Park on Saturday in their regular-season final, have 26 points. Richmond has 23. Richmond, which has lost its past two matches, will play Wednesday and Saturday. Greenville already has its spot secured in the title game.

Molina gave Union Omaha a 1-0 lead 19 minutes in. His shot from the right side curled into the top corner of the far post.

Greenville, which hadn't lost at home this season before Sunday, tied it with nine minutes left in the first half. But Union Omaha had an answer.

Midway through the second half, Conway's left-footed shot from 20 yards out found the top right corner of the net. Rashid Nuhu then made a save in extra time to preserve the lead.

Union Omaha, which is 3-0-1 in its past four games, outshot Greenville 16-13.