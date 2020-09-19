Union Omaha drops second game in a row, falling to New England Revolution II

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Omaha went eight games without suffering a defeat. And now the Owls have dropped two in a row.

New England Revolution II earned a 2-0 victory at Werner Park Saturday, taking the lead in the 11th minute and holding off the home side from there until a win-sealing goal on a breakaway during stoppage time.

New England (2-6-2) entered play on a four-match losing streak and in last place in the USL League One standings. But it looked sharp Saturday. And the third-place Union Omaha (4-2-4) couldn’t find enough attacking quality late.

There were several shots that skied well above goal and a few passes that didn’t land on target. Owl midfielder Austin Panchot and defender Jacob Crull each fired off attempts inside the box during the final 10 minutes but both tries ended up outside the frame of the goal.

Each team had a goal taken off the board in the second half as well.

Saturday’s defeat came five days after Union Omaha suffered a 2-0 loss at Chattanooga SC. The Owls will return to action Saturday when they host Richmond at Werner Park.

New England II (2-6-3)....1 1—2

Union Omaha (4-2-4).......0 0—0