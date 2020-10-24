Union Omaha earns trip to USL League One title match

Evan Conway scored in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half to give Union Omaha a 1-0 win over Fort Lauderdale and clinch a berth in USL League One championship match.
Devin Boyce assisted on the goal.
Union Omaha will face Greenville in the championship match Friday night.
Fort Lauderdale (4-9-3).....0 0—0
At Union Omaha (8-3-5)....0 1—1
Goal: UO, Evan Conway (Devin Boyce), 90+1.
