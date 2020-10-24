 Skip to main content
Union Omaha earns trip to USL League One title match
SOCCER

Union Omaha earns trip to USL League One title match

Evan Conway scored in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half to give Union Omaha a 1-0 win over Fort Lauderdale and clinch a berth in USL League One championship match.

Devin Boyce assisted on the goal.

Union Omaha will face Greenville in the championship match Friday night.

Fort Lauderdale (4-9-3).....0  0—0

At Union Omaha (8-3-5)....0  1—1

Goal: UO, Evan Conway (Devin Boyce), 90+1.

