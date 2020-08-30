Union Omaha earns win before a spaced-out, pumped-up crowd at Werner Park

So if Werner Park officials wanted to be trendsetters, they had to do it right.

A few hours before the first-ever home opener on Aug. 1 for the first-year franchise, Union Omaha CEO Gary Green and team President Martie Cordaro sat together inside Werner Park and talked about exactly that.

“We take this very seriously,” Cordaro said that day. “If people can have a fun and a safe time, we could be an example for other facilities that open up over the next six months across the country.”

So far, so good.

Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, said Thursday that contact tracing has not yet uncovered any COVID-19 cases tied to Union Omaha soccer matches.

The state’s guidelines mandate that each local health department scrutinize a 20-page health and safety plan for every event with 500 or more patrons, so there’s been careful communication between Schram's office and the ballpark staff along the way.

She said she's been encouraged by the collaborative effort, which has resulted in social distancing strategies and an in-stadium mask requirement.