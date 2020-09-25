Union Omaha has lost two straight, so it's time for 'a gut check'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Omaha had a week to reset after back-to-back defeats, and its coach is interested to see how the club responds when it returns to action with a critical match Saturday.

It’s really the first extended on-the-field stretch of adversity for the Owls in their inaugural year.

They had to wait out the pandemic like the rest of the country’s pro sports teams. That was challenging, certainly. But once their season began, they went eight matches — and almost two full months — without a loss.

Then last week happened.

Union Omaha was on the wrong end of two 2-0 results. It has since slipped from second to fourth in the USL League One standings with six matches left. The league’s top two finishers will meet for the title next month.

But the Owls (4-2-4) will have an important bounce-back opportunity against the third-place Richmond Kickers at Werner Park Saturday. If Union Omaha wins, and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC loses or draws Saturday, it would jump back into second place.

So will the players be ready? Coach Jay Mims can’t wait to find out.