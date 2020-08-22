Union Omaha hasn't been beaten, but Owls are still striving to improve their game

Union Omaha couldn’t find a breakthrough, match-winning goal in the second half of a 1-1 draw against Forward Madison FC Wednesday.

So even though the Owls (2-0-2) remain unbeaten, they know there are aspects of their game that need some improvement.

They ended up with a 7-3 edge in corner kicks Wednesday and they outshot Forward Madison 15-7. And yes, Union Omaha was going up against a defensive-oriented opponent that was committed to fortifying its own goal — but it did have a man advantage for the final 10 minutes after a red card was shown.

No goal came, though.

And now the Owls have to learn from it.

Coach Jay Mims said he’ll emphasize creative movement, helpful hold-up play and impactful ball pressure by his attackers. He thought his guys might have rushed things a little Wednesday. But then again, sometimes things just don’t go your way, according to Mims.

“(Scoring’s) the hardest thing to do in soccer, especially the way Madison plays with 10 guys back like that,” Mims said. “No, I’m not concerned.”

Union Omaha will return to action Sunday when it plays a road game at North Texas SC (1-2-2). The Owls won the teams’ first meeting 1-0 back on Aug. 1.

