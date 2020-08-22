Union Omaha hasn't been beaten, but Owls are still striving to improve their game

Union Omaha couldn’t find a breakthrough, match-winning goal in the second half of a 1-1 draw against Forward Madison FC Wednesday.
So even though the Owls (2-0-2) remain unbeaten, they know there are aspects of their game that need some improvement.
They ended up with a 7-3 edge in corner kicks Wednesday and they outshot Forward Madison 15-7. And yes, Union Omaha was going up against a defensive-oriented opponent that was committed to fortifying its own goal — but it did have a man advantage for the final 10 minutes after a red card was shown.
And now the Owls have to learn from it.
Coach Jay Mims said he’ll emphasize creative movement, helpful hold-up play and impactful ball pressure by his attackers. He thought his guys might have rushed things a little Wednesday. But then again, sometimes things just don’t go your way, according to Mims.
“(Scoring’s) the hardest thing to do in soccer, especially the way Madison plays with 10 guys back like that,” Mims said. “No, I’m not concerned.”
Union Omaha will return to action Sunday when it plays a road game at North Texas SC (1-2-2). The Owls won the teams’ first meeting 1-0 back on Aug. 1.
Close
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, left, celebrates a goal by Sebastian Contreras in the first half to tie the match against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, right, and Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az fight for control of the ball in the first half.
From left: Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, Elma N'Form and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's , Elma N'Form, left, and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce stretches for the ball in the first half against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth looks to throw in the ball against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC's Tyler David, No. 6, and Madison FC's Michael Vang collide while going for the ball.
Players from Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC kneel during the National Anthem before their game.
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, right, grabs the jersey of Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu.
Forward Madison FC keeper Philipp Marceta grabs the ball above Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims helps Abdul Illal Osumanu up after their game against Forward Madison FC ended in a tie.
Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, left, and Union Omaha's Jake Crull race to the ball.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu, left, eyes the ball as Forward Madison FC's Elijah Lockaby tries to move the ball down the pitch.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu moves the ball downfield against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, left, celebrates a goal by Sebastian Contreras in the first half to tie the match against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Elma N'For, right, and Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az fight for control of the ball in the first half.
From left: Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, Elma N'Form and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's , Elma N'Form, left, and Tyler David are among a group of players who kneel during the National Anthem before their match with Forward Madison FC
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce stretches for the ball in the first half against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth looks to throw in the ball against Forward Madison FC.
Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC's Tyler David, No. 6, and Madison FC's Michael Vang collide while going for the ball.
Players from Union Omaha and Forward Madison FC kneel during the National Anthem before their game.
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, right, grabs the jersey of Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu.
Forward Madison FC keeper Philipp Marceta grabs the ball above Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic.
Union Omaha Head Coach Jason Mims helps Abdul Illal Osumanu up after their game against Forward Madison FC ended in a tie.
Forward Madison FC's Christian D’az, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Sebastian Contreras
Forward Madison FC's Don Smart, left, and Union Omaha's Jake Crull race to the ball.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu, left, eyes the ball as Forward Madison FC's Elijah Lockaby tries to move the ball down the pitch.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader I Masdeu moves the ball downfield against Forward Madison FC.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!