Union Omaha hopes to snap losing streak and remain in USL League One title chase

The top two teams in USL League One will meet in a title game at the end of the season. And Union Omaha still aims to get there.

The Owls were sitting in second place in the standings two weeks ago, but they have lost three straight matches since.

They’ll return to action Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale FC (4-5-2). The road game is set to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

Union Omaha (4-3-4) certainly could use a bounce-back win.

It entered the week in fourth place but is now four points behind second-place Richmond Kickers (6-2-2), who beat the Owls 1-0 at Werner Park Saturday.

There are still four weeks left in the regular season, so Union Omaha is not yet ready to give up on its inaugural-year title run just yet.

“Who knows?” Owls coach Jay Mims said last weekend. “This league is so competitive. On any given day Richmond could drop some points. … We’ll see how it shakes out. We still have five games left and plenty to play for.”

