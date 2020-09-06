 Skip to main content
Union Omaha makes lone goal in game against Orlando City, remains unbeaten
SOCCER

Union Omaha makes lone goal in game against Orlando City, remains unbeaten

Evan Conway converted a crossing pass late in the first half, and Union Omaha held on for a 1-0 win over Orlando City B on Sunday night at Werner Park.

The goal was set up by Devin Boyce, who dribbled toward the box and sent a cross toward the far post. Conway elevated above a defender and headed home his second goal of the season in the 43rd minute.

The Owls, who outshot Orlando 19-13, picked up their third shutout this season and first since Aug. 1. Union Omaha remains unbeaten at 4-0-3 and is in second place in the USL One standings.

The Owls return to action Friday at South Georgia (2-4-3).

