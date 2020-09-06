Union Omaha makes lone goal in game against Orlando City, remains unbeaten

Evan Conway converted a crossing pass late in the first half, and Union Omaha held on for a 1-0 win over Orlando City B on Sunday night at Werner Park.

The goal was set up by Devin Boyce, who dribbled toward the box and sent a cross toward the far post. Conway elevated above a defender and headed home his second goal of the season in the 43rd minute.

The Owls, who outshot Orlando 19-13, picked up their third shutout this season and first since Aug. 1. Union Omaha remains unbeaten at 4-0-3 and is in second place in the USL One standings.

The Owls return to action Friday at South Georgia (2-4-3).