Union Omaha players hope to spark a dialogue by kneeling during national anthem

Just last week, at a Major League Soccer game in Frisco, Texas, some fans booed while players from both teams knelt during the national anthem.

Here in Omaha, before the club’s first-ever match on Aug. 1, one fan yelled “stand up!” at the kneeling players — David said a person claiming to be that fan later apologized on Twitter.

But this is why Union Omaha forward Elma Nfor thinks it’s so important that he kneels, especially as he and his teammates introduce themselves to a new community in their inaugural year as a franchise.

Their primary focus as players is their job on the field, certainly. They want to make the most out of this opportunity to play the game they love.

The Owls (2-0-2) are off to a hot start, too. On Wednesday they moved into second place in the USL League One standings after they earned a 1-1 draw with Forward Madison FC. The action was exhilarating for stretches, particularly late in the second half as Union Omaha surged to create a potential game-winning score.