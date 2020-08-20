Union Omaha players hope to spark a dialogue by kneeling during national anthem

The 22 starters from both professional soccer clubs lined up around the field’s center circle as the summer sun started to dip behind the Werner Park grandstand and the 2,400 socially distanced fans quieted down for the singing of the national anthem.
Then came a scene that’s becoming more common across the professional sports realm.
The players knelt.
Twenty of those 22 did. For one minute and 12 seconds, while the melody of “The Star-Spangled Banner” echoed around the grounds Wednesday evening.
It’s a pre-match moment that Union Omaha midfielder Tyler David now cherishes — when his competitive spirit, if just for an instant, is supplanted by a unified plea for social justice.
“It’s powerful for me,” said David, a 26-year-old from Minnesota. “I’m very proud to be doing something like that, and have our team’s support and have fans’ support behind us.”
Undoubtedly, though, he and his teammates realize that not everyone is accepting of this chosen form of peaceful protest.
The debate over athletes’ anthem demonstrations has occupied the national conversation for four years — and it’s been a much-discussed storyline for the country’s professional sports leagues as they’ve returned to action this summer.
Just last week, at a Major League Soccer game in Frisco, Texas, some fans booed while players from both teams knelt during the national anthem.
Here in Omaha, before the club’s first-ever match on Aug. 1, one fan yelled “stand up!” at the kneeling players — David said a person claiming to be that fan later apologized on Twitter.
But this is why Union Omaha forward Elma Nfor thinks it’s so important that he kneels, especially as he and his teammates introduce themselves to a new community in their inaugural year as a franchise.
Their primary focus as players is their job on the field, certainly. They want to make the most out of this opportunity to play the game they love.
The Owls (2-0-2) are off to a hot start, too. On Wednesday they moved into second place in the USL League One standings after they earned a 1-1 draw with Forward Madison FC. The action was exhilarating for stretches, particularly late in the second half as Union Omaha surged to create a potential game-winning score.
But Nfor said his status as a professional athlete also gives him a platform — and a voice. He’d like to use it to spark a dialogue — perhaps about why the anthem might conjure up a set of different feelings for a person of color and why he thinks it’s time to bring attention to the country’s marginalized corners.
“It is such a strong, symbolic piece of America. I understand that,” said Nfor, who raised his right fist as the anthem played Wednesday. “But there’s a tails on the other side of the coin. You’ve got to be able to see both sides.”
Similar statements promoting a need for social progress have been shared more frequently by athletes across all sports this summer, a reinvigorated movement stemming from the May killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Nfor hopes more folks are willing to listen.
In USL League One, before each match and after the anthem, fans all year will be encouraged to join the teams in a 15-second moment of silence to acknowledge the fight against racism. The player’s union pushed for that.
David and Nfor said the team’s coaches have not discussed the topic in depth with the players. But Union Omaha CEO Gary Green posted on Instagram after the team’s first game that the ownership group supports players who choose to kneel or stand during the anthem.
The Omaha Parliament, the club’s fan-led supporters group, designed a 9-foot high, 50-foot long TIFO banner that reads “Say Their Names” and hangs behind the goal on the stadium’s east end.
Both David and Nfor looked right at that sign as they knelt Wednesday.
“The only way we’re going to grow is if we become uncomfortable,” David said. “We need to be willing to come out of our comfort zones, and have conversations and do things so we can all grow together as a society.”
