Union Omaha plays to scoreless draw with New England Revolution II

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Union Omaha earned its first point in franchise history Saturday, when it played to a scoreless draw with New England Revolution II in its inaugural USL League One match.

Omaha had a late chance in stoppage time, but New England keeper Joe Rice stopped Elma Nfor’s header in the 95th minute.

The teams each had 11 shots, but Union had a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Rashid Nuhu recorded the shutout for the Owls. He saved the Revolution’s lone shot on goal in the 82nd minute, when Ryo Shimazaki fired from outside the box.

Union Omaha will open its home slate at 7 p.m. Aug. 1 when it hosts North Texas SC at Werner Park.

Union Omaha........0 0—0

At New England....0 0—0

Goals: None.