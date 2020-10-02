Union Omaha preps for rematch against South Georgia FC with an eye on the standings

It was just three weeks ago that Union Omaha and South Georgia FC settled for a draw in a competitive showdown. The rematch comes Saturday.
The Owls (5-3-4) return home for a 7 p.m. game at Werner Park. South Georgia (3-4-4) — which has only played once since that 2-2 draw against Union Omaha on Sept. 11 — will be looking to pick up points on the road.
The Owls need more wins, too. They snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday.
They sit in third place in the USL League One standings, one point behind second-place Richmond. But they’ve played two fewer games than the Kickers (6-2-2), who'll next be hosting back-to-back home games against ninth-place New England II (3-6-3) and last-place Orlando City B (1-6-3).
The league’s top two teams at the end of the regular season will meet for a championship match on Oct. 30. The Owls are in the hunt. But they’ll need to avoid defeats — starting Saturday.
Union Omaha has two home games remaining on its 2020 schedule, including Saturday’s match. It’ll finish the season against Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 24 at Werner Park.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce defends the ball from Richmond Kickers' Emiliano Terzaghi.