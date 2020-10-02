Union Omaha preps for rematch against South Georgia FC with an eye on the standings

It was just three weeks ago that Union Omaha and South Georgia FC settled for a draw in a competitive showdown. The rematch comes Saturday.

The Owls (5-3-4) return home for a 7 p.m. game at Werner Park. South Georgia (3-4-4) — which has only played once since that 2-2 draw against Union Omaha on Sept. 11 — will be looking to pick up points on the road.

The Owls need more wins, too. They snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory at Fort Lauderdale CF on Wednesday.

They sit in third place in the USL League One standings, one point behind second-place Richmond. But they’ve played two fewer games than the Kickers (6-2-2), who'll next be hosting back-to-back home games against ninth-place New England II (3-6-3) and last-place Orlando City B (1-6-3).

The league’s top two teams at the end of the regular season will meet for a championship match on Oct. 30. The Owls are in the hunt. But they’ll need to avoid defeats — starting Saturday.

Union Omaha has two home games remaining on its 2020 schedule, including Saturday’s match. It’ll finish the season against Fort Lauderdale on Oct. 24 at Werner Park.

