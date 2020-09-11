Union Omaha rallies from two-point deficit to earn draw with South Georgia Tormenta

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
STATESBORO, Ga. — Ferrety Sousa scored in the 81st minute Friday as Union Omaha charged back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta.
The Owls’ midfielder netted his first goal of the season when he charged from the right side of the field to just outside of the box and fired a rocket with his left foot over the head of South Georgia goalkeeper Pablo Jara. Sousa then did a handspring into a backflip in celebration.
The draw kept the Owls unbeaten at 4-0-4 as they stand three points behind first-place Greenville.
Union Omaha trailed 2-0 at halftime, but Elma N’For put the Owls on the scoreboard with a header in the 70th minute.
The Owls outshot South Georgia 20-9, with a 7-3 advantage in shots on target.
South Georgia took the lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Luca Mayr-Falten. The Owls fell behind 2-0 on an own goal from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.
Union Omaha will play at Chattanooga at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Union Omaha (4-0-4)..........0 2—2 At South Georgia (2-4-4)....2 0—2
Goals: UO, N’For, Sousa. SG, Mayr-Falten, Nuhu
Close
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
Union Omaha forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker looks to pass the ball against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
FC Tucson's Shak Adams dribbles the ball against Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce (20) and Austin Panchot (12) on defense.
Union Omaha's Joshua Coan attempts to kick past FC Tucson's Charles Booth (21) and Esteban Calvo (5).
Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce celebrates after scoring the first goal of the night against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FC Tucson.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez catches an attempted goal against Union Omaha.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway dribbles the ball agaisnt FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo.
FC Tucson's Charlie Dennis attempts to keep the ball inbounds.
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Shak Adams on defense.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth defends FC Tucson's Shak Adams.
Union Omaha's Damiˆ Viader Masdeu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Raheem Sommersall on defense.
FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo (5) attempts to bump the ball and hits his head on the top of the goal.
FC Tucson's Elivelton Oliveira trips while dribbling the ball.
FC Tucson's Ramone Howell takes control of the ball from Union Omaha's Devin Boyce.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway defends the ball against FC Tucson offense.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
Union Omaha forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker looks to pass the ball against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha forward Elma N'For trips over the back of FC Tucson midfielder Raheem Sommersall.
FC Tucson's Shak Adams dribbles the ball against Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce (20) and Austin Panchot (12) on defense.
Union Omaha's Joshua Coan attempts to kick past FC Tucson's Charles Booth (21) and Esteban Calvo (5).
Union Omaha midfielder Devin Boyce celebrates after scoring the first goal of the night against FC Tucson.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce (20) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against FC Tucson.
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio Valdez catches an attempted goal against Union Omaha.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway dribbles the ball agaisnt FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo.
FC Tucson's Charlie Dennis attempts to keep the ball inbounds.
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Shak Adams on defense.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth defends FC Tucson's Shak Adams.
Union Omaha's Damiˆ Viader Masdeu dribbles the ball with FC Tucson's Raheem Sommersall on defense.
FC Tucson's Esteban Calvo (5) attempts to bump the ball and hits his head on the top of the goal.
FC Tucson's Elivelton Oliveira trips while dribbling the ball.
FC Tucson's Ramone Howell takes control of the ball from Union Omaha's Devin Boyce.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway defends the ball against FC Tucson offense.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!