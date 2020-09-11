Union Omaha rallies from two-point deficit to earn draw with South Georgia Tormenta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STATESBORO, Ga. — Ferrety Sousa scored in the 81st minute Friday as Union Omaha charged back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw with South Georgia Tormenta.

The Owls’ midfielder netted his first goal of the season when he charged from the right side of the field to just outside of the box and fired a rocket with his left foot over the head of South Georgia goalkeeper Pablo Jara. Sousa then did a handspring into a backflip in celebration.

The draw kept the Owls unbeaten at 4-0-4 as they stand three points behind first-place Greenville.

Union Omaha trailed 2-0 at halftime, but Elma N’For put the Owls on the scoreboard with a header in the 70th minute.

The Owls outshot South Georgia 20-9, with a 7-3 advantage in shots on target.

South Georgia took the lead in the 11th minute on a goal by Luca Mayr-Falten. The Owls fell behind 2-0 on an own goal from goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.

Union Omaha will play at Chattanooga at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Union Omaha (4-0-4)..........0 2—2

At South Georgia (2-4-4)....2 0—2

Goals: UO, N’For, Sousa. SG, Mayr-Falten, Nuhu