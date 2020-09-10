Union Omaha set for first of three matches in eight days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union Omaha will play the first of two road matches over a five-day span when it travels to face South Georgia Tormenta FC at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Owls announced earlier this week their postponed match against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC would be rescheduled to Tuesday.

So there won’t be much time for Union Omaha’s players to recover after Friday’s action. Their match at Chattanooga will start at 11 a.m.

The Owls (4-0-3) will then host New England Revolution II on Sept. 19 at Werner Park — a third match in eight days.

Union Omaha currently sits in second place in the USL League One table. It’s four points behind first-place Greenville SC (6-2-1), which has played two more games than the Owls.

South Georgia (2-4-3) has lost four of its last six matches. Friday’s match will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.

