Union Omaha set for potential USL League One title preview against Greenville Triumph SC

Union Omaha’s next match could be a preview of the USL League One title game.

The Owls travel to face Greenville Triumph SC, which has been atop the league standings for much of the year. That game will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN Plus.

Entering play this weekend, Union Omaha was sitting in a tie for second place — although if the season ended Saturday, the Owls would lose the tiebreaker to Richmond and thus miss out on championship match berth. Only the top two finishers in the standings earn a spot in the winner-takes-all title game.

So Union Omaha has work to do.

Greenville has only lost twice all season — and not since Aug. 29. It’s also 7-0 at home.

But the Owls could really use some points Sunday.

They have two games left in their 2020 season. The Richmond Kickers have three, heading into Saturday’s action. One more Richmond win combined with an additional Union Omaha loss would eliminate the Owls from the title hunt.

