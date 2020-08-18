Union Omaha set to resume push up USL League One table

Union Omaha’s lengthy break from action is set to end Wednesday when it hosts Forward Madison FC for a 7 p.m. match at Werner Park.

The Owls (2-0-1) last played Aug. 8 when they defeated FC Tucson 2-1 on the road. That was almost two weeks ago.

Their Aug. 12 match at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC was postponed due to lightning delays and stadium infrastructure issues. They were off last weekend when USL League One’s other 10 teams were in action.

So Union Omaha, in its inaugural season, will certainly be eager to take the field for its second home game Wednesday.

The club is still sitting in a tie for second place in the league standings. It’s six points behind first-place Greenville SC, which has played two more games and accumulated 13 points.

But the Owls are scheduled to play twice this week, beginning with a match against a Madison squad that netted four goals in its most recent outing. Madison (1-2-1) finished fourth in the league last season.

