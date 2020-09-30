Union Omaha snaps three-game losing streak with win over Fort Lauderdale FC

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Union Omaha snapped a three-game losing streak, beating Fort Lauderdale FC 3-2 Wednesday night.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker broke a 2-2 tie, scoring on a counter-attack in the 84th minute. Vanacore-Decker took possession at midfield, raced past a defender before guiding the winning shot past Fort Lauderdale’s goalie.

It was the first time Union Omaha, in its first season as a franchise, has scored three goals in a game. The Owls had failed to score during their losing streak.

On Wednesday, Union Omaha held one-goal leads three times.

Austin Panchot gave the Owls a 1-0 lead when he got behind the defense and scored in the 25th minute.

Fort Lauderdale tied it late in the first half, but Union Omaha regained the lead when Evan Conway converted following a corner kick 2:27 into the second half. Conway also had an assist on the first goal.

Fort Lauderdale scored its second goal eight minutes later, but Vanacore-Decker came through the winner that moved Union Omaha into third place in the USL League One. The Owls are one point behind Richmond with the top two teams meeting for the season championship.