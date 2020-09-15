 Skip to main content
Union Omaha suffers first ever loss
SOCCER

Union Omaha suffers first ever loss

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Union Omaha suffered its first defeat Tuesday, falling 2-0 on the road against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Ricardo Zacarias scored in the 18th minute for Chattanooga, and Tanner Dieterich put the game away with a goal in the 62nd minute.

Omaha, which started 4-0-4 in its first season in USL League One, will play Saturday at home against New England Revolution II.

Union Omaha (4-1-4)....................................0  0—0

At Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (5-2-3).......1  1—2

Goals: C, Zacarias, Dieterich.

