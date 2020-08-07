You are the owner of this article.
Union Omaha takes pride in defense with no goals allowed through first two matches
SOCCER

Union Omaha takes pride in defense with no goals allowed through first two matches

Union Omaha

Union Omaha hasn't surrendered a goal and has seen just three shots on target through its first two matches.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Union Omaha will look to remain unbeaten when it travels to face FC Tucson in the third game of its inaugural season in USL League One.

The Owls have earned a win and a draw so far. They entered Friday's action in a tie for third place in the standings.

And they’ve done it with defense.

Union Omaha has yet to allow a goal this season. It’s surrendered just three shots on target.

“We work a lot on that,” coach Jay Mims said. “We take pride when we press and when we defend and when we do it as a collective unit.”

Mims said he was impressed with his team’s defensive effort last weekend, when the Owls defeated North Texas SC 1-0 at Werner Park. They were playing an opponent that’s respected for its ball control and skill. So Mims said it was a point of pride that North Texas completed 71.7% of its passes after posting an 89.5% pass accuracy rate in its first match.

Tucson, at 84%, has been the most accurate passing team in the league. So the Owls will have their work cut out for them again Saturday.

The match is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. It will be carried on ESPN Plus.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,

twitter.com/JonNyatawa

