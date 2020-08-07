Union Omaha takes pride in defense with no goals allowed through first two matches

Union Omaha will look to remain unbeaten when it travels to face FC Tucson in the third game of its inaugural season in USL League One.
The Owls have earned a win and a draw so far. They entered Friday's action in a tie for third place in the standings.
And they’ve done it with defense.
Union Omaha has yet to allow a goal this season. It’s surrendered just three shots on target.
“We work a lot on that,” coach Jay Mims said. “We take pride when we press and when we defend and when we do it as a collective unit.”
Mims said he was impressed with his team’s defensive effort last weekend, when the Owls defeated North Texas SC 1-0 at Werner Park. They were playing an opponent that’s respected for its ball control and skill. So Mims said it was a point of pride that North Texas completed 71.7% of its passes after posting an 89.5% pass accuracy rate in its first match.
Tucson, at 84%, has been the most accurate passing team in the league. So the Owls will have their work cut out for them again Saturday.
The match is set to begin at 9:30 p.m. It will be carried on ESPN Plus.
Union Omaha's Juan Ignacio Mare leads a charge on the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu goes up for a save while colliding with North Texas SC's Ronaldo Damus and teammate Tyler David in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha fans celebrate their team's victory following the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth is chased down by North Texas SC's Juan Manuel Alvarez in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway races toward the goal in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
A fan reacts to a play in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth and North Texas SC's Alex Bruce both go up for the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Jeff Muhlecke, Alma Muhlecke, Jadyn Muhlecke, 12, and Bryce Lawler, 10, watch the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Fans watch the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce gets control of the ball from North Texas SC's Alisson dos Santos Correa in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
People run through a downpour before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
A tent blows over during high winds before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha assistant coach Joe DeLass leads the Owls to the pitch for the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha players kneel and raise their fists during a moment of silence for racial justice before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Fans show off team scarves during the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Sebasti‡n Contreras chases down the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu trips over North Texas SC's Ronaldo Damus while keeping an eye on the ball with North Texas SC's Alex Bruce in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway goes for a goal in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
North Texas SC's Luis Zamudio makes a save in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth looks to put the ball in play in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha head coach Jason Mims calls out to his team in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Damia Viader goes after the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
A fan shows off a team scarf during the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Elma Nfor goes after the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu and North Texas SCÕs Ronaldo Damus come down to the ground after colliding in midair near the goal in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker controls the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu competes in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu tries to make a save while stretched on the ground in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha assistant coach Joe DeLass leads the Owls to the pitch for the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Lucas Hauswirth moves the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Fans watch the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha's Tyler David moves with the ball in the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha players celebrate on the field following the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha players celebrate on the field following the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha won the game 1-0.
Fans march with their hands up to honor player Elma Nfor, who jogs with his hands up while in Omaha, before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fans enter the gates before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fans march with their hands up to honor player Elma Nfor, who jogs with his hands up while in Omaha, before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fans gather on the concourse during a weather delay before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Gary Green, the team chairman, walks on the pitch before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fans come together before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Fans march with their hands up to honor player Elma Nfor, who jogs with his hands up while in Omaha, before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Union Omaha fans wave flags and beat drums before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha fans wave flags and beat drums before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
Union Omaha fans wave flags and beat drums before the start of the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
The sun sets over the North Texas SC vs. Union Omaha soccer game at Werner Park in Papillion on Saturday, August 01, 2020. It was Union Omaha's inaugural home game, part of a shortened season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Union Omaha on won the game 1-0.
