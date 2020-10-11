Union Omaha tied for second in league after scoreless game against Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Union Omaha picked up a point and moved into a tie for second place in the USL League One standings after playing to a 0-0 draw with Forward Madison FC on Sunday.

The Owls, who have two games left, and Richmond are tied for second with 23 points. Greenville, Omaha's next opponent, has 32 points and has clinched a spot in the final.

Union Omaha outshot Madison 8-6, but neither could find the back of the net. One of the Owls' best opportunities came late in the first half when John Scearce had an attempt from 25 yards out bounce off the crossbar.

It was the fifth shutout this season for Union Omaha (6-3-5).

After playing at Greenville next Sunday, Union Omaha ends the regular season at home against Fort Lauderdale FC on Oct. 24.