 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha tied for second in league after scoreless game against Madison
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha tied for second in league after scoreless game against Madison

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. — Union Omaha picked up a point and moved into a tie for second place in the USL League One standings after playing to a 0-0 draw with Forward Madison FC on Sunday.

The Owls, who have two games left, and Richmond are tied for second with 23 points. Greenville, Omaha's next opponent, has 32 points and has clinched a spot in the final.

Union Omaha outshot Madison 8-6, but neither could find the back of the net. One of the Owls' best opportunities came late in the first half when John Scearce had an attempt from 25 yards out bounce off the crossbar.

It was the fifth shutout this season for Union Omaha (6-3-5).

After playing at Greenville next Sunday, Union Omaha ends the regular season at home against Fort Lauderdale FC on Oct. 24.

Photos: Meet the 2020 Union Omaha soccer team

These are the players who make up the roster for Union Omaha's inaugural season in USL League One.

1 of 22
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert