Union Omaha wins home opener over reigning league champ North Texas SC

Once it came, the party was on.

Fire blazed from the park’s batter’s eye. Smoke filled the air. The fans, peppered strategically throughout the venue either in seats that weren’t zip-tied shut or in small groups on the outfield berms, rose to their feet to cheer.

It’s the type of celebratory scene that team CEO and owner Gary Green hoped he’d see.

He said he’s investing in this sport because of the way it can engage a community, of all ages and backgrounds. Its popularity is increasing across the country. Green spent the last year touring American soccer stadiums and witnessing the passion firsthand.

He hoped to replicate that here, in the same venue that hosts his Triple-A baseball team, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

“We can’t be seen as baseball guys trying to fill a stadium once a week for soccer,” Green said. “Soccer fans in Omaha see right through that. We have to show them that we’re authentic.”

The pandemic is limiting in that respect.