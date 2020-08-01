Union Omaha wins home opener over reigning league champ North Texas SC

The spinning soccer ball buzzed along the rain-soaked Werner Park field, skipped through the patch of grass nurtured by a 3:30 a.m. sod delivery just three days prior and rolled beyond the leg of a sliding Union Omaha attacker
For an instant, the transition breakaway appeared to be just another cruel tease.
Saturday’s socially distanced, mask-donning crowd of 2,400 fans had energetically packed into a baseball stadium to watch the city’s new professional team make its home debut in the midst of a pandemic. They’d spent more than an hour applauding unrealized scoring efforts, and groaning at debatable referee decisions and gasping when shots zipped around the goal’s framework.
But the Owls players knew it. This was their moment.
Evan Conway, the club’s promising 22-year-old forward from Wisconsin, sprinted unmarked toward the back post. Ethan Vanacore-Decker’s pass hit him in stride and Conway left-footed a shot into the back of the net.
The goal in the 74th minute clinched the 1-0 win for Union Omaha over reigning league champion North Texas SC and highlighted a night that club officials had been envisioning for several years.
“I think we definitely all had a sense that the goal was coming,” Conway said afterward. “We didn’t know how or when, but we all just kept working for it.”
Once it came, the party was on.
Fire blazed from the park’s batter’s eye. Smoke filled the air. The fans, peppered strategically throughout the venue either in seats that weren’t zip-tied shut or in small groups on the outfield berms, rose to their feet to cheer.
It’s the type of celebratory scene that team CEO and owner Gary Green hoped he’d see.
He said he’s investing in this sport because of the way it can engage a community, of all ages and backgrounds. Its popularity is increasing across the country. Green spent the last year touring American soccer stadiums and witnessing the passion firsthand.
He hoped to replicate that here, in the same venue that hosts his Triple-A baseball team, the Omaha Storm Chasers.
“We can’t be seen as baseball guys trying to fill a stadium once a week for soccer,” Green said. “Soccer fans in Omaha see right through that. We have to show them that we’re authentic.”
The pandemic is limiting in that respect.
Back when Green and Werner Park staffers first started plotting out the foundational goals for this franchise, they were first approached by a different league five years ago, he was thinking about an opening night where 9,000 fans jammed their way into the ballpark. They’d make a resounding first impression, and the atmosphere would define the experience.
But on Saturday, the crowd size was purposefully limited due to the coronavirus.
Fans had to pull down their masks to take a sip of beer. Trash bags covered up the Werner Park water fountains. Face guards were installed at concession stands Instead of free sunscreen stations, the park had hand sanitizer dispensers.
“It’s not how we drew it up, our original vision of it,” Green said.
But Green’s thought: Saturday is just the beginning.
Union Omaha will play 14 more games in USL League One this season, seven of which will take place at home. The Owls earned a 0-0 draw against New England Revolution II in their first match last weekend.
And next year? Look out, Green said.
“There are going to be people who show up for soccer, but we want them to show up for the culture,” he said.
In the short term, at least, the emotion of Saturday night could carry on within the Union Omaha locker room for a bit. The game was a much-anticipated experience for the players, who spent months quarantined in Blackstone-district apartments and even had to wait an extra hour before kickoff Saturday because of lightning and rain delays.
Coach Jay Mims hopes they can build off this.
“We’ll soak it in,” he said. “It’s a great feeling.”
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!