Union Omaha's first season was a success, and there's 'huge room for growth'

Mask-wearing fans sat in spaced-out clusters in the Werner Park stands as Union Omaha took the field for its home opener in August, and the club’s principal owner needed a moment.
Gary Green scanned the scene — first, so he could reflect.
He thought back on all those extensive decisions and debates the staff had while sorting through every detail for two-plus years. Whom to hire? Which logo? What name? Which field layout? What marketing plan?
Green exhaled. They got a lot right, he thought.
But then Green couldn’t help but ponder the what-ifs — the future. He started to imagine what the venue might look like during a summer without a pandemic.
“It’s up to me to have the vision to have this thing succeed, to be the optimist,” Green said. “And I project there’s huge room for growth.”
The limitations imposed all season by the coronavirus undoubtedly clouded the evaluation process for Omaha’s first-year professional soccer franchise.
But here’s what is clear: Union Omaha sold out its socially distanced seating for eight home games while a newly formed Owls squad delivered a second-place finish in its inaugural year in USL League One.
Multiple COVID-19 positive tests cost them a shot at the league title because the championship game was canceled. But the Owls set a league record for longest unbeaten streak (eight games), and their players meshed well and embraced a new city.
Green and his staff were encouraged with relationships the team built with fans at the stadium, on social media and during special events. And Green said potential sponsors are already showing more interest than at any point in the club’s short history (Union Omaha donated its 2020 jersey sponsorship to Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health).
“We took a hit financially — it’s never easy to start with an inaugural season during a pandemic,” Green said. “But it feels good to know that we read the soccer market correctly. And given the state of affairs and the obstacles we have to overcome, I couldn’t have asked for a better result.”
The Owls may have also laid out a blueprint for potential USL League One newcomers to follow.
The long-term vision for this 11-team league is to triple in size, according to USL Senior Vice President Steven Short. He said leaders want to create more regionalized competition, where fans can cheaply travel for road games and where rivalries are formed. The USL Championship, one tier below MLS, had 35 squads compete in 2020.
And now Union Omaha is a model for the inevitable League One expansion teams.
“They did a great job. We’re really proud of them,” Short said. “If that’s the bar for new teams that keep coming in, the bar’s been raised. There’s a lot of expectations now.”
Short complimented the Owls’ front office for creating a club-wide identity and finding innovative ways to engage with the community.
It was a good start, Green said. But the work doesn’t stop now.
He sees a future with the Owls entrenched within the soccer culture in this city, bridging cultural gaps and helping grow the game. Year 1 was just the beginning.
“The bar has been set,” Green said. “And I think we’re going to have a great year in ‘21.”
