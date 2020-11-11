Union Omaha's first season was a success, and there's 'huge room for growth'

Mask-wearing fans sat in spaced-out clusters in the Werner Park stands as Union Omaha took the field for its home opener in August, and the club’s principal owner needed a moment.

Gary Green scanned the scene — first, so he could reflect.

He thought back on all those extensive decisions and debates the staff had while sorting through every detail for two-plus years. Whom to hire? Which logo? What name? Which field layout? What marketing plan?

Green exhaled. They got a lot right, he thought.

But then Green couldn’t help but ponder the what-ifs — the future. He started to imagine what the venue might look like during a summer without a pandemic.

“It’s up to me to have the vision to have this thing succeed, to be the optimist,” Green said. “And I project there’s huge room for growth.”

The limitations imposed all season by the coronavirus undoubtedly clouded the evaluation process for Omaha’s first-year professional soccer franchise.

But here’s what is clear: Union Omaha sold out its socially distanced seating for eight home games while a newly formed Owls squad delivered a second-place finish in its inaugural year in USL League One.