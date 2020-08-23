 Skip to main content
Union Omaha's late rally nets draw; Owls have yet to lose
SOCCER

Union Omaha's late rally nets draw; Owls have yet to lose

FRISCO, Texas — Union Omaha erased late two deficits to earn a 2-2 draw against North Texas FC on Sunday night.

Ethan Vanacore-Decker had a goal and an assist for Union Omaha, which improved to 2-0-3.

Vanacore-Decker's corner kick from the left side was headed home by JP Scearce in the 75th minute to make it 1-1. After North Texas scored in the 79th minute, Vanacore-Decker's left-footed shot found the net in the 84th minute.

Union Omaha trailed most of the night after North Texas took a 1-0 lead in the second minute. But Scearce went up in traffic for the Owls' first goal, then Vanacore-Decker directed a shot from about 10 yards out for the equalizer.

Union Omaha has nine points and is in third place in the USL League One. The Owls host FC Tucson at 7 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

