Union Omaha's skid increases to three with loss to Richmond Kickers

Union Omaha’s joyride through its first competitive season has abruptly skidded off course, and the Owls are running out of time to find their way again.
Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against the Richmond Kickers extended the losing streak to three straight for the city’s new pro soccer team. It’s gone goalless in all three matches.
So instead of building off a storybook start — highlighted by dramatic late-game scores and energetic sellout home crowds — Union Omaha (4-3-4) is now searching for a spark.
“We’re gonna need a goal, to get their belief of scoring,” coach Jay Mims said. “Someone’s got to do it. ... But you just need one. If we get the one, we’re going to be OK. Because our form — the way we’re playing — is really, really good.”
The Owls nearly had that elusive goal Saturday before 2,400 fans at Werner Park. On several occasions.
They earned three corner kicks and a couple of additional set piece chances during their game-opening blitz. Forward Elma Nfor’s low shot rolled a few inches wide of the post in the seventh minute. Forward Ethan Vanacore-Decker just missed high on a 25-yard strike.
Mims thought his team’s first-half performance might have been the best 45 minutes it’s played all year.
Yet the score was knotted at 0-0 at the break. Richmond (6-2-2) eventually settled in and found the game-winning goal on a header off a free kick in the 71st minute.
“They came in here and defended for their lives and got a set piece goal,” Mims said. “That’s how you win on the road.”
That’s apparently how you spoil the home team’s bid to find its groove again, too.
Union Omaha was the underdog darling of USL League One through the season’s first half. It did not suffer a loss in its first eight matches of 2020, twice getting late game-winners at home and twice rallying back in the second half to equalize for away draws. There was a different hero every night, it seemed.
But every season hits a crossroads.
The Owls are there now, and they’re working to navigate a path forward.
They’ve dealt with injuries on their back line. Opponents are adjusting, too, often orienting their approach to first neutralize Omaha’s balanced scoring attack, rather than aggressively hunting for their own goals. The confidence seems to have dipped a bit for the Owls’ shot-takers.
But five games still remain. And Mims is optimistic. He liked what he saw Saturday.
So even though the recent results would suggest that the Owls are no longer on a cruise-controlled route to a top two finish and a title game berth, Mims said there’s still time for his club to get back on track.
After all, Union Omaha could have vaulted back into second place with a win Saturday. It’s four points behind Richmond now.
“(Our players) have nothing to be ashamed of,” he said. “I’m proud of them. But let’s get ready for the next game.”
Richmond (6-2-2)...............0 1—1
At Union Omaha (4-3-4).....0 0—0
Goal: Rich, Ivan Magalhaes (Ryley Kraft)
jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!