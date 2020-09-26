Union Omaha's skid increases to three with loss to Richmond Kickers

Yet the score was knotted at 0-0 at the break. Richmond (6-2-2) eventually settled in and found the game-winning goal on a header off a free kick in the 71st minute.

“They came in here and defended for their lives and got a set piece goal,” Mims said. “That’s how you win on the road.”

That’s apparently how you spoil the home team’s bid to find its groove again, too.

Union Omaha was the underdog darling of USL League One through the season’s first half. It did not suffer a loss in its first eight matches of 2020, twice getting late game-winners at home and twice rallying back in the second half to equalize for away draws. There was a different hero every night, it seemed.

But every season hits a crossroads.

The Owls are there now, and they’re working to navigate a path forward.

They’ve dealt with injuries on their back line. Opponents are adjusting, too, often orienting their approach to first neutralize Omaha’s balanced scoring attack, rather than aggressively hunting for their own goals. The confidence seems to have dipped a bit for the Owls’ shot-takers.

But five games still remain. And Mims is optimistic. He liked what he saw Saturday.