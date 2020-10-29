Union Omaha's USL League One title match canceled due to COVID

Union Omaha won’t play for a championship Friday. USL League One announced its title game has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 test results within Owls’ club.

The league did not specify the number of positive cases, but stated in a news release that those individuals who contracted the coronavirus are isolating at home, receiving the necessary care and following local health department guidelines.

As a result of the cancellation, Greenville SC has been named the 2020 champion. The Triumph finished with the best record in the 16-game regular season.

The Owls end in second place, presumably with a tinge of disappointment.

They did accomplish a lot in their inaugural campaign, though. They set a league record with an eight-match unbeaten streak to start their season. They sold out all eight of their home games inside Werner Park, which implemented social distancing policies and limited seating capacity to 2,400.

There were several dramatic late-game goals, including in the regular-season finale when Union Omaha secured a title-game spot with a game-winner in the 91st minute.

