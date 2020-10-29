Union Omaha's USL League One title match canceled due to COVID

Union Omaha won’t play for a championship Friday. USL League One announced its title game has been canceled after multiple positive COVID-19 test results within Owls’ club.
The league did not specify the number of positive cases, but stated in a news release that those individuals who contracted the coronavirus are isolating at home, receiving the necessary care and following local health department guidelines.
As a result of the cancellation, Greenville SC has been named the 2020 champion. The Triumph finished with the best record in the 16-game regular season.
The Owls end in second place, presumably with a tinge of disappointment.
They did accomplish a lot in their inaugural campaign, though. They set a league record with an eight-match unbeaten streak to start their season. They sold out all eight of their home games inside Werner Park, which implemented social distancing policies and limited seating capacity to 2,400.
There were several dramatic late-game goals, including in the regular-season finale when Union Omaha secured a title-game spot with a game-winner in the 91st minute.
But the coronavirus pandemic, which has altered schedules and forced cancellations across the sporting landscape since March, has now left its mark on the third-division pro league and the Omaha club.
“While we’re collectively very disappointed that the final could not be played, we’d like to congratulate both clubs on a fantastic 2020 season,” USL president Jake Edwards said in a statement. “Union Omaha have been a wonderful addition to our league this season and we cannot wait to witness all of their future success.”
League and team officials determined in the summer that points per game (three for a win, one for a draw) would be the metric used to determine a champion if the season got called off before the title game.
Greenville earned 35 points in 16 games (2.19 points per game). Union Omaha was second at 29 points in 16 games (1.81).
The Owls may have been playing as well as anyone in the league at the end, though. They finished the regular season by winning four of their final five matches to secure a spot in the winner-take-all championship game. That included a 2-1 win at eventual champion Greenville two weeks ago.
The team was confident and excited about a rematch.
But now it will not get that chance.
