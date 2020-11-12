Go Big Omaha brings you commentary and in-depth interviews with the area’s most interesting sports figures.
On today's episode, Jon Nyatawa and Dirk Chatelain are joined by former Husker George Achola. The crew also discusses how COVID continues to impact sports and previews Nebraska vs. Penn State, plus a look at preseason expectations for Creighton basketball.
