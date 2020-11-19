Go Big Omaha brings you commentary and in-depth interviews with the area’s most interesting sports figures.
Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha coach Jay Mims to discuss year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life. Dirk and Jon also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
