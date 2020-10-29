Go Big Omaha brings you commentary and in-depth interviews with the area’s most interesting sports figures.
This week, former UNO standout Kenny Onatolu joins the show to discuss his NFL career and share his thoughts on race relations in America. Onatolu also talks about the children’s book he wrote with Dave Tollefson, what it is like being a father now and guiding his kids, plus much more.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.