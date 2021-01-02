Wayne State will play sports today for the first time since March

The NSIC announced that the basketball season would be played under a single-gender site schedule, so Wayne’s men’s team will host Northern State twice this weekend while the women will play at Northern. For at least the first two weeks, Wayne is allowing only immediate family to be in attendance at home games.

That’s fine with Kaminsky, who has nine freshmen on his 15-player roster.

The freshman class includes Jay Saunders, an all-stater from Omaha South. The returners are led by junior forward Jordan Janssen, who averaged 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds as a sophomore. The Lincoln East grad had 17 double-doubles a year ago.

“I like our team,” Kaminsky said. “We have more quality depth since I’ve been here, even though we’re the youngest we’ve been since I’ve been here. I like our mix of guys.”

On the other hand, the women’s team is an experienced bunch, returning its top seven scorers from a 16-13 finish last season.

Senior Erin Norling, who averaged 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds a year ago, was the NSIC South Division preseason player of the year. She’s 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,336 points. Halley Busse (14.0) and Brittany Bongartz (11.9) also averaged double figures last season.