Werner Park staff gets creative to use stadium, and now it's ready to host Union Omaha

She’s seen a lot. But nothing like this.

There was a stretch in March when no more than 10 people could be in the ballpark. Though public-gathering restrictions loosened, every event still must be approved by the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department.

Bedore insists she has a ton of help, particularly from the team’s director of operations, Steve Farrens, and head groundskeeper, Derek York.

“You’re constantly changing up your plans — how you set up the parking lot, the club, the food, the field,” Bedore said. “I’ve told people, I’ve actually been busier now this year than I have in the past. It’s like you’re planning a new event every day.”

And it’s unclear how long they’ll operate this way.

Minor League Baseball announced four weeks ago that there would be no season — for the first time since 1901 — due to the coronavirus and MLB’s reluctance to make its players available.

No 2021 minor league schedule has been announced yet. MLB first intends to eliminate about 40 of its 160 minor league affiliates. Several more, without ticket sales or sponsorship revenue this summer, face an uncertain future.