Westside grad Grant Jabenis leads Nebraska Amateur after first round

The 2019 Omaha Westside graduate had a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to open the 112th Amateur. Happy Hollow has hosted the tournament five times when it’s been held in stroke play.

“I knew going into the round I’m hitting wedges and short irons really well,’’ Jabenis said. “Distance control and spin was something I was really comfortable with on a lot of my wedge shots, so I knew if I gave myself opportunities off the tee to put those clubs in my hands that I would make a decent amount of birdies.