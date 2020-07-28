Westside grad Grant Jabenis leads Nebraska Amateur after first round

The best score at Happy Hollow Club in a Nebraska Amateur has Iowa Western’s Grant Jabenis taking a four-stroke lead into Tuesday’s second round.
The 2019 Omaha Westside graduate had a bogey-free, 5-under 66 to open the 112th Amateur. Happy Hollow has hosted the tournament five times when it’s been held in stroke play.
“I knew going into the round I’m hitting wedges and short irons really well,’’ Jabenis said. “Distance control and spin was something I was really comfortable with on a lot of my wedge shots, so I knew if I gave myself opportunities off the tee to put those clubs in my hands that I would make a decent amount of birdies.
“To go bogey free here today was just another bonus. I made as many birdies as I normally do, just no mistakes.”
His nearest challengers opened with 70s. They are UNO golfer Josh Bartels of Lincoln, ex-Husker Calvin Freeman of Table Rock, three-time champion Andy Sajevic of Omaha and Blake Giroux of Bennington.
Sajevic won the last time Happy Hollow hosted the Nebraska Amateur in 2010, the first of his three wins in four years.
Tuesday’s round will trim the field of 156 to the low 60 scores and ties for Wednesday’s and Thursday’s rounds.
Grant Jabenis, Omaha, 66; Andy Sajevic, Omaha, 70; Josh Bartels, Lincoln, 70; Calvin Freeman, Table Rock, 70; Blake Giroux, Bennington, 70; Tom Westenberger, Lincoln, 71; Alex Kubik, Aurora, 72; Titus Tvrdy, Omaha, 72; Jay Moore, Lincoln, 72; Trent Morrison, Omaha, 72; Eric Peel, Omaha, 72; Caleb Badura, Aurora, 72; Josh Wilson, Papillion, 72; Johnny Spellerberg, Bennington, 72; Vance Janssen, Blair, 72; John Lapour, Omaha, 72; Tanner Owen, Lincoln, 73; Alex Svehla, Lincoln, 73; Rob Mullin, Omaha, 73; Conor Schubring, Crete, 73; Jace Kratzenstein, Kearney, 73; Jacob Hellman, Omaha, 73; Reed Malleck, York, 74; Matthew Schaefer, Fordyce, 74; Josh Peters, Omaha, 74; Dylan McCabe, Omaha, 74; Brian Csipkes, Gretna, 74; Dylan Heng, Omaha, 74; David Easley, Lincoln, 74; Luke Gutschewski, Omaha, 74; Christian Hall, Omaha, 75; Andre Becerra Rivera, Bellevue, 75; Lance Lawson, Norfolk, 75; Zach Hoffman, Omaha, 75; Nate Vontz, Lincoln, 75; Matthew Quandt, Omaha, 75;
Roger Sack, Lincoln, 75; Connor Vandewege, Lincoln, 75; Tucker Knaak, Plainview, 75; JT Hudson, Omaha, 75; Tristan Nelko, Plymouth, 75; James Ginal, Omaha, 75; Ty Heimes, Battle Creek, 76; Bryce Vuncannon, Columbus, 76; Travis Minzel, Lincoln, 76; Brett Hoffman, Kearney, 76; Charlie Zielinski, Omaha, 76; Jake Boor, Omaha, 76; Wes Bernt, Kearney, 76; Colton Stock, Omaha, 76; Josh Kramer, Omaha, 76; Will Topolski, Lincoln, 76; Andrew Whittaker, Omaha, 76; Logan Wirth, Kearney, 76; Ethan Shaw, Aurora, 77; Alex Zillig, Lavista, 77; Kirby Smith, Omaha, 77; Garrett Goldsberry, Davey, 77; Rourke Jensen, Lincoln, 77; Jason Kolbas, Lincoln, 77; Andrew Oddo, Omaha, 77; Chase Keitges, Lincoln, 77; Scott Tridle, Lincoln, 77; John Sajevic, Fremont, 77; Miles Russell, Omaha, 77; Michael Wilhelm, Omaha, 77; Kaleb Fullerton, Omaha, 77; Mike Takacs, Ashland, 78; Cade McCallum, Grand Island, 78; Drew D’Ercole, Papillion, 78; Danny Woodhead, Omaha, 78; Mike Siwa, Omaha, 78; Grant Johnson, Lincoln, 78; Ryan Nietfeldt, Omaha, 78; Jesse Talcott, Ashland, 78; Beau Brown, Omaha, 78; Myron Parsley, Hickman, 79; Matt Haynes, Bellevue, 79; Jake Kluver, Norfolk, 79; Jake Hirz, Papillion, 79; William Amundsen, Bennington, 79; William Buechler, Omaha, 79; Will Mullin, Omaha, 79; Matt Davis, Omaha, 79; Craig Beck, Papillion, 79; Will Wears, Omaha, 80; Glenn Bills, Grand Island, 80; Ryan Knispel, Omaha, 80; Christopher Atkinson, Omaha, 80; Cory Pepper, Lincoln, 80; Ryan Fregeau, Omaha, 80; Andrew Egan, Fremont, 80; Ryan Rogers, Omaha, 81; Patrick Clare, Lincoln, 81; Jayden Jones, North Platte, 81; Rex Soulliere, Omaha, 81; Brandt Radloff, Blair, 81; Kolby Brown, Omaha, 81; Bryce Brown, Lincoln, 81; Josh Jensen, Pickrell, 81; Brad Cavitt, Omaha, 81; Ivan Yabut, Omaha, 81; Mason Hale, Atkinson, 81; Jack Truscott, Omaha, 81; Matthew Weddell, Omaha, 81; Connor Steichen, Omaha, 81; Jack Davis, La Vista, 82; Ethan Blair, Omaha, 82; Michael Copich, Lincoln, 82; Kevin Sullivan, Omaha, 82; Jacob Goertz, Omaha, 82; Kyle Peterson, Omaha, 82; Michael Croker, Gretna, 82; Johnathan Hudson, Omaha, 82; Jacob Woodmancy, Grant, 82; Geran Sander, Lincoln, 82; Matt Fischer, Omaha, 82; Luke McCann, Papillion, 82; Jeff Lamontagne, Papillion, 82; Nick Dosskey, Lincoln, 82; Rockney Peck, Wisner, 82; Matt Guynan, Bennington, 82; Tommy Dickmeyer, Omaha, 83; Kyle Moore, Omaha, 83; Kasch Morrison, North Platte, 83; Chris Kelly, Omaha, 83; Jack Goering, Grand Island, 83; Alvin Williams, Omaha, 83; Brian McMahon, Kearney, 83; Sam Morse, Columbus, 83; Parker Shamburg, Omaha, 84; Nick Christiansen, Laurel, 84; Trevor Kula, Omaha, 84; Jake Matzner, McCool Junction, 84; Daniel Bock, Omaha, 84; Richard Orth III, Omaha, 84; Ryan Buetow, Omaha, 85; Scott Bohn, Lincoln, 85; Jack Song, Omaha, 85; Steven Ritzman, Omaha, 85; Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 85; Matt Larson, Omaha, 85; Jeff Anderson, Lincoln, 86; Preston Carbaugh, Cambridge, 86; Andrew Swerczek, Omaha, 87; Chase Pruitt, Omaha, 87; Austen Thielen, Valley, 88; Aden Pesicka, Omaha, 88; Bradley Benes, Omaha, 88; Nate Kotera, Omaha, 88; Evan Macke, Ralston, 88; Teddy Peterson, Omaha, 89; Blake McClure, Omaha, 90; Owen Wostoupal, Omaha, 90; Matthew Gress, Nebraska City, 93; Andy Rager, Omaha, 95.
