15-year-old Katie Grimes joins US Olympic team after finishing second in 800 freestyle

Nine years ago Katie Ledecky surprised herself and earned her first berth on the U.S. Olympic swimming team by winning the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 Trials in Omaha.

Ledecky won that event again Saturday night at the CHI Health Center, and she will be joined on the U.S. team headed next month to the Tokyo Olympic Games by a 15-year-old named Katie.

Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada Swim Club became Ledecky’s teammate by finishing second in the 800 free in 8:20.36, edging Haley Anderson of the Mission Viejo Nadadores by 0.15 seconds. Anderson also is headed to Tokyo to represent America in the open water swimming event.

Both Ledecky and Grimes exited the water from the almost identical spot at the southeast corner of the pool where Ledecky emerged victorious for the first time in 2012. Grimes didn’t have to go far as she was the outside smoker emerging from Lane 8.

The eerie coincidence was lost on Ledecky, who also won the 200, 400 and 1,500 freestyle races earlier this week, when she pointed out the irony in the on-deck post medal ceremony interview.

Grimes had the crowd roaring almost as loud as it did during races, including her own stirring finish, in her post-medal ceremony interview.