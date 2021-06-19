15-year-old Katie Grimes joins US Olympic team after finishing second in 800 freestyle

Nine years ago Katie Ledecky surprised herself and earned her first berth on the U.S. Olympic swimming team by winning the 800-meter freestyle at the 2012 Trials in Omaha.
Ledecky won that event again Saturday night at the CHI Health Center, and she will be joined on the U.S. team headed next month to the Tokyo Olympic Games by a 15-year-old named Katie.
Katie Grimes of the Sandpipers of Nevada Swim Club became Ledecky’s teammate by finishing second in the 800 free in 8:20.36, edging Haley Anderson of the Mission Viejo Nadadores by 0.15 seconds. Anderson also is headed to Tokyo to represent America in the open water swimming event.
Both Ledecky and Grimes exited the water from the almost identical spot at the southeast corner of the pool where Ledecky emerged victorious for the first time in 2012. Grimes didn’t have to go far as she was the outside smoker emerging from Lane 8.
The eerie coincidence was lost on Ledecky, who also won the 200, 400 and 1,500 freestyle races earlier this week, when she pointed out the irony in the on-deck post medal ceremony interview.
Grimes had the crowd roaring almost as loud as it did during races, including her own stirring finish, in her post-medal ceremony interview.
“I was super anxious going into it,” Grimes said. “It was Lane 8, but I know it doesn’t matter as long as you’re in the race. I’m just really shocked and excited.”
Ledecky began showing her new teammate the ropes shortly after they emerged from the pool. Ledecky pointed to her right to tell Grimes that her parents and others were waiting in the front row for a congratulatory hug. Ledecky watched and smiled before Grimes joined her for the postrace NBC interview.
Caeleb Dressel joined Ledecky as a repeat winner Saturday night when he took first in the 100 butterfly in 49.87, a time just off his 49.76 in Friday’s semifinals and his world record of 49.50.
Tom Shields finished second to earn his second Olympic team berth in the same event. The 29-year-old California Aquatics star wasn’t far behind Dressel in 51.19. Shields was a 2016 Olympian when he finished second to Michael Phelps in his final Trials race five years ago.
Alabama’s Ryhan White earned her second berth on the women’s team Saturday by winning the 200 backstroke in 2:05.73. With Wisconsin sophomore Phoebe Bacon finishing second in 2:06.46, the two swimmers pulled off the biggest upset of the Trials.
That’s because they both touched the wall ahead of world record holder and Trials 100 backstroke champion Regan Smith, who finished third in 2:06.79.
By winning the 200 backstroke, White was confirmed to join Smith in the 100 backstroke via her second place finish in Tuesday’s final.
Other second-place finishers confirmed for the U.S. team Saturday night besides Shields and White were Erica Sullivan (1,500 free), Lydia Jacoby (100 breast), Claire Curzan (100 butterfly), Kate Douglass (200 individual medley) and Bryce Mefford (men’s 200 backstroke).