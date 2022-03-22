3 individuals, 2003 Millard North football team to be inducted into Omaha Sports Hall of Fame

Kimera Bartee, Fred Hare, Joanne Kappas and the undefeated 2003 Millard North football team have been selected for the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.

They will be inducted during the Omaha Sports Commission Awards (OSCAs) event May 26 at the Relevant Center in the Elkhorn neighborhood. The OSCAs also feature special awards recognizing the best high school and college athletes, coaches and teams from spring 2021 to this past winter.

Bartee and Hare will be inducted posthumously.

Shane Bradford, president and founder of the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame, said those being honored demonstrate what makes Omaha such a great sports town.

“Kimera Bartee will be remembered as one of the finest baseball players to ever come out of Omaha, while during his high school and early college career Fred Hare was the most dominant basketball player in the state,” Bradford said in a statement. “The 11 Class A state volleyball state championship teams under coach Kappas will likely never be equaled, while Millard North’s 2003 undefeated football team showed how dominant a team can be on both sides of the ball.”

Bartee, who died unexpectedly on Dec. 20, played baseball for Omaha Central and was a key member of Creighton’s 1991 College World Series qualifying team. Drafted by Baltimore, he played five seasons in the majors, mostly with the Detroit Tigers. He moved to coaching and reached the majors as a coach in 2017. Before his death, he was the Tigers’ first-base coach.

Hare’s 1962-63 Omaha Tech team won the Class A championship and is considered one of the greatest teams in Nebraska history. He averaged more than 26 points a game that season and finished with a then-Class A record of 1,583 points. He played three years at NU, leading the Huskers in scoring and rebounds his sophomore year. His over-the-head shot at the buzzer defeated then-No. 1 Michigan. Hare died in 2014.

Kappas coached at four Omaha-area high schools, ending her 33-year coaching career with 866 wins that at the time ranked third on the state’s all-time list. Between 1989 and 2005 she transformed her Bellevue West team into a juggernaut, winning 11 state championships, including six in a row. Teams from the three other metro-area schools she coached (Bellevue East, Omaha Bryan and Millard South) also qualified for state. She retired from coaching in 2015.

Millard North’s 2003 football team, coached by Fred Petito, averaged 437 yards and 45 points a game while holding opponents to 147 yards and seven points a game. Millard North won four games in the playoffs by a total score of 138-14, including a 38-7 championship victory over Omaha Creighton Prep. ​

