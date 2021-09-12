This story somehow begins in the summer of 1991.

I was covering golf at the Dallas Morning News. I loved Dallas, the sports scene, the nightlife, all of it. It took me a year to figure out the Morning News. Every day was boot camp with my editors.

Finally by July 1991, I figured out what they wanted and how they wanted it. I had it made.

Then I got the news: Mike Kelly was moving from sports to metro columnist in Omaha. A sports column was open. In Big Eight country.

This was gold.

But I wasn’t ready to leave.

Steve Richardson, one of my best friends and mentors at the Morning News, begged to differ. He told me in no uncertain terms that I had to go for this job. He was right, as usual. So I did.

I remember driving up for the interview at The World-Herald. I came around 480 and saw one giant building (Woodmen Tower). I was like, no way. I can’t do this.

Then I saw The World-Herald building: small, two-story, sand colored. It looked like the post office, not the immaculate buildings I was used to in Kansas City and Dallas.

Then I met the people. Steve Sinclair, my old friend from Big Eight days, was the new sports editor. Editor Mike Finney and managing editor Deanna Sands were terrific.

I stayed at the Red Lion. Had dinner at a place called Scribbles. Sinclair drove me around. Dodge Street went as far as 144th.

It felt like home. By the time I drove back to K.C., I had a call at my parents’ house. I got the job.

That was Friday. On Monday, I told the news to my sports editor in Dallas, Dave Smith. He broke into a huge grin and said, “That’s great.” Then I flew to Indianapolis to cover the PGA Championship. I got to the course at 3 p.m., checked in, got my phone for the week and called the office. It was 4:30 p.m.

“Hey, congratulations,” a copy editor said. “By the way, they just hired your replacement.”

Good thing I hadn’t changed my mind.

On Sept. 1, 1991, I walked into The World-Herald building to start my dream job. I had wanted to be a sports columnist ever since I watched "The Odd Couple” and dreamed of being Oscar Madison. Sports columnists had the best jobs. I wanted people to read my column as they ate breakfast.

Now here I was, covering Nebraska and the Big Eight, a league I was very familiar with.

But I was here for a three-hour tour. A couple of years, max. Then I would move on to K.C. or Denver or somewhere bigger. That was the plan.

Then I stayed. And stayed. And stayed.

And I met the most incredible, genuine people.

I started hanging out at places like M’s Pub, Toad’s, Arthur’s, Jams, 18th Amendment, McKenna’s and, of course, Pauli’s.

I started writing about these great people at Nebraska, Creighton and UNO, not to mention the Racers and Royals and Lancers. Old Ak-Sar-Ben, too.

I was allowed to cover four big events per year. The Olympics in Barcelona, the Masters, U.S. Open, Super Bowl. I’m sure people at the OWH were going, “Who the hell is this guy?”

And Omaha, the big small town, got under my skin.

Then I met a beautiful girl June 18, 1993. Four years later, she said yes. My courtship was like one of those old Notre Dame football highlights. We move on to further action in the fourth quarter.

This knucklehead was the luckiest man alive. Still is.

Then a beautiful girl was born. Then another. And another.

Meanwhile I kept covering incredible Nebraska football history. It became a saga that nobody can believe. Still.

And I met my readers. They sent letters, with actual stamps, and made phone calls. They never quit. Those became emails and then tweets. They still haven’t quit.

I love them all. Yes, even the knuckleheads. Because they read. They care. A lot. What else can a columnist ask for?

It feels like I’ve witnessed three versions of history at Nebraska, Creighton and UNO in 30 years. A separate chapter in each decade.

And then the Omaha boom. From Ak-Sar-Ben to Michael Phelps to Bill Self and Coach K. The first 20 years filled a book. There’s been much more the past 10.

The business of covering your favorite teams has changed, too.

There’s more out there to read. More opinions, more takes. And fast. Everyone on Twitter is a commentator. Athletes and media now compete with podcasts.

In 1991, the number of writers at NU football practice numbered three or four. Now, up to 35 attend each day.

It’s harder to get that relationship with a coach or player. But you can still do it. It takes work.

But even that world is changing, as players now have their own podcasts, give their thoughts and quotes on their own time. And for money. It won’t be long before athletes charge for interviews.

This world is harder. It’s not as much fun.

But it’s still fun.

And you, the readers, make it all worthwhile.

Along the way the readers and all those friendly folks I met in restaurants and bars and shops and on the street didn’t know it, but they became teachers.

They beat some sense into this thick head, softened the tough-guy columnist of the '90s, who went out of his way to get a rise (that means you, Mike Grant!). They lectured me and we would go back and forth and finally some perspective took effect.

Having kids will do that to an old, tough guy, too. There’s a bigger picture than winning.

Of course the readers weren’t always on the same page, and they blasted both sides of an issue toward me and let me sort it out. In the case of Frank Solich, well, that was complicated. Ha.

But the years in Omaha, a work-hard, play-hard, raise-your-family kind of town, helped shape my column.

In these past 30 years, I became the columnist I always dreamed of being. And became the husband and father I always wanted to be if I would ever stop working to let it happen.

As I begin my 42nd year in sports writing, Omaha and Nebraska are home. It’s been the honor and privilege of my life. The best job, best readers and best life a sports scribe could ever have.

It’s been one hell of a ride.

And it’s not over yet.

30 years, 30 memories

1. Steve Idelman. In 1993 I ripped the Omaha Racers owner for threatening to move the team if attendance didn’t improve. While I was on a radio show with Gary Java, Idelman called in as “Mike from Omaha” and blasted me on the show. Years later, we became friends. That’s one of my favorite things about my time here.

2. After a tough loss to Oklahoma in 1992, asking Bruce Chubick if Husker Hoops was going to the NIT and Chubick pointing a finger in my chest and saying, “We are not going to the NIT!”

3. My summer tours of Nebraska. Duncan Stadium. Tom Kropp’s handshake. Scott Frost’s living room in Wood River.

4. The “Grand Island Grandma” who chastised me for my column on Tom Osborne playing Lawrence Phillips. There was no email or Twitter then. Thankfully.

5. Row J. How I’ll always remember the College World Series.

6. Bob Devaney, after offering me a drink at his desk, saying, “I know you’re going to be controversial. But as long as you’re fair, that’s OK.”

7. Talking sports with Warren Buffett. He would have been a great team owner.

8. Seeing Omaha Royals manager Bucky Dent sitting alone in an Old Chicago. We talked for half an hour. No, I never brought up the home run.

9. Matt Slauson. My hero. Changed how I viewed stuttering, how I saw myself.

10. Working on the downtown baseball park scoop with Dave Kotok. One of the top five stories of the past 30 years, maybe 50. Proud to have my name on that one.

11. Bo Pelini. Too many Bo stories to tell. Here’s my favorite: After Bo’s rant about me and the fans went public, a popular T-shirt vendor in Lincoln produced a red shirt that said “**** Tom Shatel.” I bought several. After a Gator Bowl, I showed it to Pelini. He said, “When did I say that?”

12. Any time spent with Bruce Rasmussen. I’ll always remember interviewing him about Father’s Day.

13. Game day at Notre Dame, 2000. There was red everywhere, mostly in the tailgate lots, which included a giant “Mike Fahey For Mayor” sign.

14. Stan the singing beer man at Rosenblatt Stadium. Characters make the games more fun. Omaha always had good ones.

15. Talking on the pay phone in south Memorial Stadium and telling Bob Mancuso, the head of the Omaha Sports Committee, why he should host the Outland Trophy dinner. He eventually agreed. The day the Outland found a great home.

16. Don Leahy, legend, standing alone in a corner of the Civic Auditorium watching UNO hockey games. Like a proud father watching his kid.

17. Getting to interview my childhood sports idol, Sandy Koufax, at Bob Gibson’s celebrity golf tourney. I may or may not have broken the rule of asking for an autograph.

18. Of all my Dana Altman memories, I love the first NCAA win, over Louisville, when Dana couldn’t stop talking about Rodney Buford diving after a loose ball.

19. Grabbing a helmet and bat and facing Nebraska softball legend Peaches James with the Husker team watching. Took four pitches to strike out. I accidentally fouled one off.

20. My annual talk with UNO football coach Pat Behrns in his office. Funny, brutally honest, personable. One of my all-time favorites. I never gave Behrns or the program its due when it went away in 2010. I wish I had.

21. Arguing with Shawn Eichorst, at shouting levels, in the lobby of Nebraska’s Gator Bowl hotel. I can’t remember what it was about. But we drew a nice audience.

22. The Sunday morning after Nebraska suffered a second-half collapse and lost to Washington in September 1991, I sneaked into the South Stadium offices to find Charlie McBride. Charlie talked at length about what happened and the abuse he took from fans calling his house. Finally, Tom Osborne came up and said, “Charlie, you about ready?” End of interview.

23. Jesse Cuevas. Telling Frank Mancuso stories. Telling South Omaha stories. Talking about the politics of city hall and the NCAA. Cracking wise. Sparing no one.

24. After my first Christmas wish list column, the wife of a local coach called me and said, “Why didn’t you include (her husband)?”

25. Walking the concourse at Ak-Sar-Ben Coliseum on 25-cent beer night. And walking the concourse at CHI Health Center during Creighton games. Is this really the same city?

26. Creighton President Timothy Lannon, asked if CU was going to move to the Big East, saying, “God only knows.”

27. My old CWS friend, Augie Garrido, calling me over 30 minutes before Texas played at Nebraska, so he could tell me the story of his double-date with Kevin Costner.

28. All of my World-Herald sports colleagues over the years. So many good journalists, all Omahans, all cared very much about the city and the job they were doing. I learned a lot. And all of those “sessions” at Papa Louie’s or the Candlelight. I treasure those days.

29. Brook Berringer. Unassuming hero. Boy next door. Have no idea how I wrote in the hours after he died. You try not to get too close to the people you cover. I’ll probably never get over it.

30. A million Tom Osborne moments and stories. But I always go back to the morning after the 1992 Orange Bowl, a 22-0 loss to Miami in which NU looked particularly overwhelmed. I’ve never seen Osborne lower than that moment. And I always remember how it ended, with him saying he had to leave to visit a recruit in Bradenton, Florida. Kid named Frazier.

