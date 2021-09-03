3BALL Omaha has found its 'groove' in time to compete for $40,000

This weekend's trip to Montreal does indeed mark the biggest test yet for 3BALL Omaha.

It'll open the 12-team event at 11:20 a.m. Saturday with a pool-play game against Amsterdam Talent & Pro, which features three players from the Netherlands squad that knocked Team USA out of an Olympic qualifier back in May. Then Omaha faces the U.S.-based Princeton at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

If Travis and his teammates advance to Sunday's eight-team knockout round, they could match up against the Latvia squad that won the 3x3 Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month.

"We're the new kids on the block," said Michael Wranovics, the CEO of 3BALL USA who's helped manage this Omaha squad. "We're going up against teams that have been together and doing this for years. But our guys, they're gamers. They don't let up."

Travis and ex-Nebraska Wesleyan star Trey Bardsley will be the sharpshooters outside this weekend. They'll have former Bellevue product Klaye Rowe and former UNK standout Trey Lansman rotating on the interior.

They'll all need to be at their best.