3BALL Omaha has found its 'groove' in time to compete for $40,000

On a frantic Saturday morning last month, the 3x3 basketball team from Nebraska that's making waves on this growing sport's national stage hustled out of their crammed airplane seats, snagged some burgers to go and told their Uber driver to hit the gas.
The guys had another tournament to win.
They were operating with just a couple hours of sleep that morning — delays and cancelations forced them to abandon their original flight plans out of Omaha and make a pitch-black drive down I-29 to Kansas City for a 6 a.m. departure. Then came more delays. And that rushed ride through San Antonio with four dudes packed into a Nissan Altima.
But it didn't matter.
The resilient group of hoops trailblazers — named 3BALL Omaha — got off a plane, went straight to the court and won all five of its games that day to claim the event's championship.
It's one of four regional 3x3 titles that the squad's secured during its first summer on tour — plus a milestone first-place finish at the USA Basketball 3x3 Nationals in June.
Their record in these fast-paced, first-to-21 halfcourt games: 37-1.
"What it's blown up into now, I've never saw that coming," said Dylan Travis, a former Omaha Gross standout. "Now we're about to play for $40,000. And there's more to come."
This weekend's trip to Montreal does indeed mark the biggest test yet for 3BALL Omaha.
It'll open the 12-team event at 11:20 a.m. Saturday with a pool-play game against Amsterdam Talent & Pro, which features three players from the Netherlands squad that knocked Team USA out of an Olympic qualifier back in May. Then Omaha faces the U.S.-based Princeton at 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
If Travis and his teammates advance to Sunday's eight-team knockout round, they could match up against the Latvia squad that won the 3x3 Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last month.
"We're the new kids on the block," said Michael Wranovics, the CEO of 3BALL USA who's helped manage this Omaha squad. "We're going up against teams that have been together and doing this for years. But our guys, they're gamers. They don't let up."
Travis and ex-Nebraska Wesleyan star Trey Bardsley will be the sharpshooters outside this weekend. They'll have former Bellevue product Klaye Rowe and former UNK standout Trey Lansman rotating on the interior.
They'll all need to be at their best.
"The 3x3 game is so different — you've got a pin-down, a handoff, a pick-and-roll, again and again," Travis said. "And we're not the most talented team, athletic-wise. But we finally found that groove, of how you need to play it."
That did take a while, certainly.
They've all got real jobs — three are teachers. Yet they've found time, often at sunrise or well after sunset, to practice at various gyms all over the city. They just entered into a sponsorship agreement with Going Vertical, which will now be 3BALL Omaha's permanent training hub.
They could be in store for even more exposure.
The Montreal event will be carried live on the FIBA 3x3 YouTube page. They're set to play in a similar FIBA tournament in November in Mexico City.
Wranovics has been organizing 3x3 events for several years now and he thinks Omaha could be groomed as a future host site. The 3x3 game, which just debuted as an Olympic sport this summer, already has an international foothold, and it could grow here in the States.
And now there's a team from Omaha making its mark.
"I don't think it's hit me yet, what we've done," Travis said. "But it's something I'll never forget. It's just so many fun memories."
