55 Midlands connections to the Super Bowl

A handful of former Nebraska and Iowa players will take the field when the Chiefs and Buccaneers meet in the Super Bowl, but the game’s connections to the Midlands go deeper than that.
Did you know, for example, that Mike Evans is close friends with a former Husker basketball standout? Or that Mecole Hardman once raced against a track star from Nebraska? Or that Patrick Mahomes’ dad and history-making official Sarah Thomas both have worked in Omaha?
It’s a small world. Here are 55 ways the players, coaches and other key figures of Super Bowl 55 are connected to our part of it.
1. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht
Licht was born in Fremont. He played football for the Huskers from 1989-91 before transferring to Nebraska Wesleyan, where he became an all-conference defensive tackle.
2. Buccaneers DL Ndamukong Suh
Suh played at Nebraska from 2005-09. As a senior, he finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting and won the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award in addition to being named the AP player of the year. He finished his Husker career with 215 tackles, 57 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, 15 pass breakups, six blocked kicks and four interceptions.
3. Buccaneers LB Lavonte David
David played at Nebraska in 2010 and 2011, racking up 285 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. As a junior, David set a school record with 152 tackles and was first-team All-Big 12. As a senior, he was a Butkus Award finalist and was the Big Ten linebacker of the year.
4. Buccaneers DL Khalil Davis
Davis played at Nebraska from 2015-19. He totaled 106 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
5. Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett
Barrett attended Boys Town, where he was second-team All-Nebraska in 2009, then he played for one year at UNO before the school eliminated the program.
6. Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens
Hitchens played at Iowa from 2010-13, finishing his career with 270 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception — which came in a win against Nebraska in 2013.
7. Chiefs LB Ben Niemann
He had 201 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and two interceptions — one of which came in a win against Nebraska in 2017 — in his Iowa career (2014-17).
8. Buccaneers LB Anthony Nelson
Nelson played at Iowa from 2015-18, finishing with 119 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery — which did not come against Nebraska.
9. Buccaneers OL Tristan Wirfs
Wirfs played at Iowa from 2017-19.
10. Chiefs OL Kelechi Osemele
Osemele, currently on the reserve/injured list, played at Iowa State from 2007-11.
11. Chiefs GM Brett Veach
Veach played at Delaware for coach Tubby Raymond, who led the Blue Hens to three small-school national championships. The first came in 1971, in a 72-22 victory over C.W. Post that earned them a comparison to that season’s large-school title contenders. “Delaware ... looked like Alabama or Nebraska in trouncing the Pioneers,” reported the New York Times. The Huskers would beat ’Bama 38-6 in the Orange Bowl three weeks later.
12. Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
Kelce played in his first Pro Bowl following the 2015 season. Also playing in the all-star game for the first time that year were a handful of former Huskers: David, Ravens punter Sam Koch and Giants placekicker Josh Brown.
13. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes' dad, Pat, was a longtime major league pitcher who played in seven games for the Omaha Royals in 2006 — including five at Rosenblatt Stadium. Mahomes finished his baseball career in 2009 as a member of the Sioux Falls Canaries of the American Association, where his final game was against the Lincoln Saltdogs.
14. Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Brady was a backup quarterback on the 1997 Michigan team that shared a national championship with Nebraska.
15. Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski
Gronkowski was on the 2009 Arizona team that was shut out by Nebraska in the Holiday Bowl. But Gronk didn’t play — he missed the entire season after a back surgery.
16. Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles
Bowles got his first NFL coaching job in 2000 as the New York Jets’ secondary coach. Among Bowles’ pupils that season was safety Scott Frost, former Nebraska quarterback and future NU coach. And apparently, Bowles made a big impact; Frost had his best pro season in 2000, recording 44 tackles, the only interception of his career and the only sack of his career.
17. Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy
Bieniemy burned Nebraska twice, first as a running back at Colorado. In the 1990 game in Lincoln, Bieniemy scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 27-12 Buffalo victory. And in 2001, Bieniemy was CU’s running backs coach when the Buffs ran for 380 yards in a 62-36 win that stunned the No. 2 Huskers.
18. Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman
Hardman ran track at Georgia, helping the Bulldogs’ 400-relay team finish sixth at the 2017 SEC championships. The runner-up in the event was Arkansas; the Razorbacks’ 400 team included Kenzo Cotton, an eight-time Nebraska state champion at Papillion-La Vista who still holds the state records in the 100 and 200 meters.
19. Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill
Hill, an accomplished sprinter in high school, was named to USA Today's All-USA track and field team in 2012. Also on the team was Dapo Akinmoladun, who went on to become an All-America hurdler at Nebraska and is a cousin of ex-Husker football player Freedom Akinmoladun.
20. Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins
Watkins, another former track star, won the 100 and 200 meters at Florida's Tarpon Invitational as a high schooler in 2011. In the finals of both events, he outran Brandon Carnes, the younger brother of former Nebraska and Iowa Western quarterback Brion Carnes.
21. Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin
Godwin was selected with the 84th pick in the 2017 draft, one pick after Derek Rivers, a defensive end who played for former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini at Youngstown State.
22. Chiefs KR Byron Pringle
Pringle, who played at Kansas State, returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Oklahoma State in 2017. The next time the Cowboys kicked off, they squibbed the ball away from Pringle, and it was fielded by Nick Lenners, a freshman tight end from Lincoln Southwest. It was the first time Lenners touched the ball in a college game.
23. Buccaneers TE Cameron Brate
Brate attended Naperville Central High in Illinois, which also produced former Creighton baseball star Nicky Lopez, who is now an infielder for the Kansas City Royals. Brate’s senior year at Naperville Central was Lopez’s freshman year.
24. Buccaneers DL Jason Pierre-Paul
Pierre-Paul started his college career at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College, where he was on the roster in 2008 with future Huskers David, Brandon Kinnie and Jermarcus Hardrick.
25. Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo
Spagnuolo played wide receiver at Springfield College in Massachusetts from 1978-81. Springfield’s coaching staff at the time included future Nebraska defensive coordinator Mark Banker and future NU defensive line coach Hank Hughes.
26. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians
Arians coached running backs and receivers at Mississippi State from 1978-80. His final game on the staff was their only game to date against Nebraska — the 1980 Sun Bowl. The Huskers won 31-17.
27. Chiefs coach Andy Reid
Reid’s nickname is “Big Red.” Enough said.
28. Chiefs DB Daniel Sorensen
Sorensen played at BYU and made his college debut in 2008 against Northern Iowa — which had Frost on staff as a co-defensive coordinator.
29. Chiefs QB Chad Henne
The former Michigan quarterback played against Nebraska in the 2005 Alamo Bowl. He threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score, but he also threw a key interception in the end zone. The Huskers beat the Wolverines 32-38 in a game best remembered for the wild final play.
30. Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones
Jones, who played at Southern California, was named All-Pac-12 first team in 2017. Also on the first team that season was Stanford defensive lineman Harrison Phillips, a Millard West graduate.
31. Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Edwards-Helaire went to high school at Baton Rouge Catholic, where he played in the backfield alongside classmate Ben Miles, a fullback who spent his first college season at Nebraska before transferring.
32. Buccaneers WR Mike Evans
Evans attended Ball High in Galveston, Texas, where he played basketball with future Nebraska hoops star Terran Petteway. The two were in the same graduating class and are good friends. “They’re like my second family,” Evans said of the Petteways in a story published by Grantland in 2015.
33. Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown
Brown, who played at Central Michigan, helped the Chippewas win the 2009 MAC championship against an Ohio squad led by former Nebraska coach Frank Solich.
34. Chiefs RB Le’Veon Bell
The former Michigan State star had one of the best games of his college career against Nebraska in 2012. He ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns, but the Huskers won 28-24.
35. Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette
Fournette played with record-setting Nebraska receiver Stanley Morgan at St. Augustine High in New Orleans. While he was at LSU, Fournette — in an exchange at a camp overheard by a future World-Herald editor — had some high praise for Morgan. Months later, the editor recalled the exchange in a tweet: “I once heard Leonard Fournette say Stanley Morgan was the best player he's ever played with.” Fournette responded on Twitter: “facts.”
@HunterPaniagua facts— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) December 27, 2015
36. Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu
Mathieu also attended St. Augustine. He graduated five years before Morgan. It is not known what Mathieu would have thought of Morgan if the two had played together.
37. Buccaneers DB Antoine Winfield
Winfield played against Nebraska twice while at Minnesota. He finished with 10 tackles both times — a Husker win in 2016 and a Gopher win in 2019.
38. Chiefs LB Damien Wilson
Wilson, another former Gopher, played Nebraska twice — both Minnesota victories. In the 2014 game in Lincoln, Wilson sacked Tommy Armstrong twice.
39. Chiefs DL Chris Jones
Jones made his NFL debut in the Chiefs' season opener in 2016, a victory against the Chargers. The leading rusher in the game, with 89 yards, was San Diego's Danny Woodhead, a North Platte grad and former Chadron State star.
40. Buccaneers LB Devin White
The former LSU star finished his college career in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. The Tigers beat Central Florida 40-32 to snap the Knights’ 25-game winning streak, which started the previous season under Frost.
41. Chiefs DL Frank Clark
The former Michigan Wolverine played against NU in 2013, and he had a key role in the Huskers’ winning touchdown. On third-and-goal with about two minutes left, Clark got into the backfield unblocked as Armstrong and Ameer Abdullah ran an option play. For a moment, Clark couldn’t decide which player to defend, and Armstrong couldn’t decide whether to pitch the ball or keep it. When Clark finally tried to tackle Armstrong, Armstrong flipped the ball forward to Abdullah, who dived into the end zone.
42. Buccaneers K Ryan Succop
Succop, who went to South Carolina, played his final college game against Iowa in the 2009 Outback Bowl. Succop scored the final points of the game, a field goal with two minutes left, but the Hawkeyes won 31-10.
43. Chiefs K Harrison Butker
Butker tied for second in the NFL with 38 field goals in 2017. He tied with Greg Zuerlein, a Lincoln Pius X graduate and former UNO kicker.
44. Buccaneers P Bradley Pinion
Pinion was a USA Today High School All-American in 2011, an honor he shared with a receiver from Illinois by the name of Jordan Westerkamp, who went on to star at Nebraska.
45. Buccaneers KR Jaydon Mickens
Mickens was the MVP of the 2012 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl, a game that included future Huskers Westerkamp, Greg McMullen, Avery Moss and Jared Afalava.
46. Buccaneers DB Carlton Davis
Davis played in the 2015 Semper Fidelis All-American Bowl. Among the other defensive backs in that game was Eric Lee, who went on to play at Nebraska.
47. Chiefs DB Charvarius Ward
Ward made his NFL debut in a game against the Broncos in 2018, and he made his first career tackle on a kickoff return. The returner? Andy Janovich, a Gretna graduate and former Husker fullback.
48. Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson
Robinson’s first career reception came in a 2017 game against the Chargers. He was tackled on the play by Desmond King, a defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award at Iowa in 2015.
49. Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich
The former NFL quarterback last switched teams in 2010, when the Bucs traded him to the Steelers for a seventh-round draft pick. The Bucs traded that seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick the next year; in 2011, the Bucs traded that fifth-round pick to the Chiefs, who used it to draft quarterback Ricky Stanzi out of Iowa.
50. Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman
Sherman — who was drafted by the 49ers one pick after Stanzi in 2011 — has one rushing touchdown in his career. It came in a 2017 game against the Broncos, who got a fumble return for a score that day from former Nebraska linebacker Zaire Anderson — the only touchdown of his career.
51. Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert
Gabbert played at Missouri from 2008-10, including two games against Nebraska — both Husker wins. In 2009, Suh tormented Gabbert on a rainy Thursday night in Columbia, sacking him once, forcing him to fumble, intercepting one pass and knocking down another. Needless to say, Gabbert is probably happy that Suh is now on his team.
52. Chiefs P Tommy Townsend
Townsend’s brother Johnny is also an NFL punter. He is on the Ravens’ roster, where he serves as the backup to Koch.
53. Buccaneers assistant strength and conditioning coach Chad Wade
Wade graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan before working on the strength staff at Nebraska from 1996-2013.
54. Chiefs strength and conditioning assistant Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds graduated with a degree in exercise science from Iowa and got his start on the Hawkeye strength staff from 2001-06.
55. Down judge Sarah Thomas
Thomas will be the first female official to work a Super Bowl — but this isn’t the first time she’s made history. In 2010, she became the first female official to work any pro football championship game when she worked the UFL championship at Rosenblatt Stadium. It was the final event held at the ballpark.
