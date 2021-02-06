55 Midlands connections to the Super Bowl

Ward made his NFL debut in a game against the Broncos in 2018, and he made his first career tackle on a kickoff return. The returner? Andy Janovich, a Gretna graduate and former Husker fullback.

48. Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson

Robinson’s first career reception came in a 2017 game against the Chargers. He was tackled on the play by Desmond King, a defensive back who won the Jim Thorpe Award at Iowa in 2015.

49. Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich

The former NFL quarterback last switched teams in 2010, when the Bucs traded him to the Steelers for a seventh-round draft pick. The Bucs traded that seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick the next year; in 2011, the Bucs traded that fifth-round pick to the Chiefs, who used it to draft quarterback Ricky Stanzi out of Iowa.

50. Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman

Sherman — who was drafted by the 49ers one pick after Stanzi in 2011 — has one rushing touchdown in his career. It came in a 2017 game against the Broncos, who got a fumble return for a score that day from former Nebraska linebacker Zaire Anderson — the only touchdown of his career.

51. Buccaneers QB Blaine Gabbert