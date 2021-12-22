'A genuinely nice human being': Tributes continue following death of Kimera Bartee

Jim Hendry looked up from his airplane seat and spotted the fastest player he ever coached, Kimera Bartee. What were the odds?
Thirty years ago, Hendry piloted Bartee and the Creighton Bluejays to the 1991 College World Series. Sunday night in the airplane aisle, they didn’t have much time to reminisce.
Hendry was coming home from a wedding. Bartee, the Detroit Tigers first-base coach, was returning to Omaha with his fiancee to see his parents for Christmas.
Bartee called Hendry by his nickname, “Cheese.” Hendry teased Bartee about wearing a Tigers shirt on the plane — he was a walking billboard. They expressed interest in getting together before Kimera left Omaha.
His old friend and pupil looked happy and healthy, Hendry thought. “Thirty hours later, he was dead. It’s a tragedy.”
Shock and grief rippled across the baseball world Tuesday as friends and colleagues learned that Bartee had died at his parents’ home north of his hometown.
Jerry Bartee told The World-Herald on Tuesday that medical examiners determined Kimera had a large brain tumor that cut off the flow of fluid to the brain, causing Kimera to lose consciousness around 3 a.m. Tuesday. Kimera did not complain of any symptoms.
“We had a great sense of pride in him,” Jerry Bartee said. “He developed into the man that his mother and I envisioned, and he made us proud.”
Kimera Bartee achieved a lot in baseball, occupying college and pro dugouts for more than 30 years, but he didn’t seek credit or attention. In fact, his soft-spoken humility and gentleness ran contrary to the nature of sports.
“Those are not necessarily traits you hear a lot with high-level, super-competitive athletes,” said JJ Gottsch, a former Creighton teammate who maintained a close friendship. “He never changed. Just a genuinely nice human being.”
Kimera Bartee, the only African-American Omaha native since Bob Gibson to play in the major leagues, came from good bloodlines. His father was a St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer and Creighton head coach.
"You grow up in the Bartee house, your first love is baseball," Jerry Bartee once joked, "or you don't live in the Bartee house."
But Kimera learned more than hitting and fielding from Jerry and mother Ramona, both of whom administered schools in OPS. Discipline. Responsibility. Fairness. Kimera’s elementary principal, Jim Freeman, once told The World-Herald he’d never seen a student who got along with everyone like Kimera did.
He respected his parents’ achievements — both held doctorate degrees — and worked hard to please them.
In 1990, the Central High all-stater wore his father's old Creighton jacket to his signing day ceremony. Kimera chose CU, where he served as a bat boy in the late-70s.
Gottsch keeps a vivid memory of the day in 1990 when Creighton freshmen moved into the dorms. Jerry Bartee — who “scared the hell" out of Gottsch, "I thought I was talking to Apollo Creed” — pulled Gottsch aside and asked him to look after Kimera. I’m counting on you, Jerry said.
“I was deathly afraid,” Gottsch said. “And I went back to the dorm room after our parents left and I was like, ‘Listen man, you can’t get in trouble.’
“The reality is, it was Kimera that really was my protector. … He was more responsible.”
Eventually when they moved off campus, Bartee lived in a house with Gottsch, Alan Benes and their dogs. Gottsch found it odd that the dogs slept in Kimera’s bedroom instead of their owners’ rooms. “Even dogs recognized the peace he had.”
On the diamond, Bartee became a Swiss Army knife for Hendry. He could defend all over the field. On offense, he hit .340 off the bench. And, man, could he run. “To this day,” Hendry said, “he’s probably the fastest kid I ever coached at any level.”
Bartee returned for two more college seasons and got drafted in ’93. Baltimore Orioles. Fourteenth round. He advanced to the big leagues in ’96 and played six seasons as an outfielder, mostly with Detroit. In pro ball, he learned to switch-hit, surprising his Creighton teammates.
“Who does that?” Gottsch said. “That’s something you learn when you’re a kid.”
Bartee’s personality and versatility made him a natural coach, though he never envisioned that path.
In 2005, he’d retired from pro ball and was headed back to school to finish his marketing degree. He called the Orioles to access $10,000 he’d put in a trust fund when he signed his first contract. The club’s minor-league director called back and instead offered him a coaching job.
Bartee spent the next decade behind the scenes, teaching minor-league outfielders and base-runners in the Pittsburgh organization.
In 2016, Pirates manager Clint Hurdle called him unannounced. Bartee’s 17-year-old son, Amari, was listening in the car when Hurdle promoted him to the parent club.
"I looked at (Amari), he looked at me, and I said, 'That's not a phone call you get to hear every day,’” Bartee said later.
Old teammates enjoyed seeing Bartee in the first-base coaching box the past five seasons. Even in brief interactions, Gottsch said, “it’s pretty easy to tell what kind of coach has a relationship with the players. You could tell the genuine respect they had for him.”
“He just had a really good demeanor,” Hendry said. “Obviously he was very good at what he did.”
Setbacks didn’t get Kimera down. Even during organizational volatility, Gottsch said, “he never got worked up.” Later in life, Bartee nurtured an intense faith.
On Tuesday morning, when Gottsch received the first 20-30 calls and texts about Kimera’s death, he noted the range of people: high school connections, college connections, pro baseball executives. It illustrates how many people Bartee influenced.
Gottsch, who operates several of Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan's sports interests in Texas, spent two hours Tuesday in shock, thinking he was living a dream. “I just kept waiting to wake up.” Bartee, whom he spoke to just last week, was a source of comfort, unity and peace.
“For all the bad things that are happening in the world, we just need more people like Kimera to center us,” Gottsch said. “It was a great loss, not just for his family and his friends, but just the world.
“We can’t be losing people like him.”
