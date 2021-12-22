'A genuinely nice human being': Tributes continue following death of Kimera Bartee

He respected his parents’ achievements — both held doctorate degrees — and worked hard to please them.

In 1990, the Central High all-stater wore his father's old Creighton jacket to his signing day ceremony. Kimera chose CU, where he served as a bat boy in the late-70s.

Gottsch keeps a vivid memory of the day in 1990 when Creighton freshmen moved into the dorms. Jerry Bartee — who “scared the hell" out of Gottsch, "I thought I was talking to Apollo Creed” — pulled Gottsch aside and asked him to look after Kimera. I’m counting on you, Jerry said.

“I was deathly afraid,” Gottsch said. “And I went back to the dorm room after our parents left and I was like, ‘Listen man, you can’t get in trouble.’

“The reality is, it was Kimera that really was my protector. … He was more responsible.”

Eventually when they moved off campus, Bartee lived in a house with Gottsch, Alan Benes and their dogs. Gottsch found it odd that the dogs slept in Kimera’s bedroom instead of their owners’ rooms. “Even dogs recognized the peace he had.”