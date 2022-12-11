'A volleyball state': NCAA Final Four returns to Omaha

The top college teams will arrive this week to thrill a CHI Health Center crowd with tricky serves, swift-moving kills and long, tense rallies full of dives that end, as almost all points do, with one team screaming at one another for joy.

The NCAA volleyball Final Four is back in town. Back in Nebraska — a Midwestern state excelling as if it had sand beaches down the street and warm weather in December.

“We’re playing volleyball all over Nebraska at such a high level,” Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman said. “It’s a powerful and graceful sport.”

Even as powers Nebraska and Creighton fell short of competing in the Final Four, the city and region is a leading hotbed for the sport and fans will pack CHI Health Center to see the national title decided.

Including the spring 2021 event delayed by the pandemic, Omaha is hosting its fifth NCAA Final Four. Matches between Nebraska and Creighton routinely set NCAA regular-season attendance records. Local stars like Norah Sis dot collegiate All-American lists. Several Nebraskans have represented Team USA in the Olympics, with Hooper's Jordan Larson helping the Americans capture gold last summer.

Nebraska has earned a reputation as a volleyball state and it’s something in which coaches take pride, especially considering rather humble beginnings.

“I always go back to what (former Nebraska coach) Terry Pettit built,” Creighton coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth said. “He was mentor for a lot of high school coaches, and that kind of paved the way.”

One of those coaches is Sharon Zavala, in her 48th season at Grand Island Central Catholic. She is the state’s career wins leader with 1,151 and also credits Pettit — Nebraska’s coach from 1977 to 1999 — for his input.

“He came out and did clinics in the late 1970s and early ’80s,” she said. “I definitely got a lot out of it because it was all new back then.”

Zavala obviously learned some valuable lessons. She has guided the Class C-1 Crusaders to 11 state titles, including the most recent last month.

Though Zavala downplays her role in the state’s ongoing volleyball dynamic, there’s no question that longtime coaches have helped keep the sport’s flame burning bright.

“There have been so many great high school coaches over the years,” Booth said. “Their success has permeated our state, from the smallest schools to the largest.”

Booth speaks from experience, having played at Lincoln East for longtime coach Myron Oehlerking. He coached volleyball in six decades and finished his career with 793 wins.

The Creighton coach said the lessons she learned from Oehlerking, who passed away in 2016, went far beyond the volleyball court.

“I sat on the bench my sophomore year and he wrote me notes telling me how much I was still contributing to the team,” she said. “He cared, and as I get older I reflect on a lot of the lessons he taught me.”

Zavala said Booth and NU coach John Cook deserve a lot of credit for their successful programs and the impact they’ve had on young players.

“I think that’s been huge,” she said. “Our girls always have a dream growing up and when so many good things are happening here in Nebraska, it really hits home.”

Collegiate success on the national front extends beyond the Bluejays and the Huskers. UNO has become a power in the Summit League and other smaller colleges also have made noise, usually with rosters dominated by in-state players.

NU has five players from Nebraska, including three from Class B Waverly. Creighton has six in-state players, including Papillion-La Vista graduate Sis — the Big East Player of the Year.

The four players with the most kills for UNO — including leader Shayla McCormick of Omaha Skutt — are from Nebraska. Senior Sami Clarkson, the Mavericks’ setter since her freshman year, played at Omaha Concordia.

Local high school players also are making an impact at several other Division I schools. The recent All-Nebraska first team consisted of players who will attend Nebraska, Creighton, Michigan, Purdue, Hawaii, Northern Iowa and South Dakota.

Volleyball talent is so plentiful here that Creighton women’s basketball coach Jim Flanery has talked with Booth about it.

“I joke with Kirsten about how much in-state talent there is in volleyball,” he said in a recent World-Herald story. “All my friends’ athletic daughters play volleyball."

Tarman, a former Omaha Marian player who has led the Titans to three Class A titles in four years, said Nebraska isn’t "becoming" a volleyball state.

“It’s been a volleyball state,” she said. “It’s just become so much more, and one of the tops in the country for sure.”

Tarman’s Titans got a taste of the national stage in October when it hosted a four-team national event that was televised on the ESPN Networks. Teams from California, Idaho and Florida took part, with national No. 1 Cathedral Catholic of San Diego finishing first.

“All three of the head coaches told me how lucky we are here in Nebraska,” Tarman said. “They could see the enthusiasm for the sport and the excitement generated from the fans because they hadn’t really experienced that before.”

Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders also has done her part to boost the state’s product nationally. The SkyHawks took part in tournaments in Florida and Chicago this season before winning their state-record eighth straight Class B crown.

“We are really lucky and I don’t think you realize it until you travel the way we do,” she said. “I always feel like we’re representing our state, so we always play hard and with a lot of energy.”

Saunders, a former World-Herald Athlete of the Year at Marian and a standout volleyball player at Nebraska, said college coaches are aware of what’s happening in this state.

“They know that we have high-quality athletes here,” she said. “It’s a very positive culture, and it’s something I think that every program in the state can be proud of.”

John Tawa, who started the prepvolleyball.com national website in 2003, said Saunders and her teams have helped to elevate the sport.

“I know Renee feels like success begets success,” he said. “There’s a glut of great coaches in the state, and she’s definitely one of them.”

Tawa added that people such as Pettit, who led Nebraska to 21 conference championships, helped get the volleyball rolling at the high school level long before many other states.

“The state of Nebraska had a 30-year head start,” he said. “Teaching coaches and kids how to play the sport the right way was so important, and that’s paid off in the long run.”

Zavala said the advent of club volleyball and the addition of the libero position have been key factors in the development of players — a far cry from what she experienced as a player at Grand Island Northwest.

“I was a setter, and I don’t remember much else,” she said. “Except that our coach had to make our uniforms so we could play.”

She added that it wasn’t much better in her first season of coaching.

“You’d laugh at the way it used to be because we were lucky to hit the ball,” she said. “There was no preparation in the summer and for a long time the girls couldn’t use the weight room.”

Zavala said the essence of the sport is what keeps participation numbers high and ensures the ongoing quality.

“I think we’ve all done our part to make our sport desirable,” she said. “Girls love the teamwork involved, and you see that from the college level on down.”

Fans obviously have taken notice, most notably at NU matches. The Huskers played in front of their 300th consecutive regular-season sellout last month.

Unfortunately, those fans won’t get a chance to cheer for Nebraska at the Final Four as Oregon ended the Huskers’ season Thursday in a regional semifinal at Louisville, Kentucky. The host Cardinals, who are headed to Omaha, are coached by Dani Busboom Kelly, who played at Adams Freeman before moving on to Nebraska.

“When it comes to volleyball, this state is awesome,” Saunders said. “And it’s only going to keep getting better.”

