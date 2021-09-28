After 26 years selling snacks in the stands, Omaha's 'Candyman' is calling it quits

Backora said his favorite part of the job has been getting to work so closely with his relatives.

“Now as I’ve gotten older, I really have come to appreciate it,” he said. “I feel blessed every time that I work with my family because not too many people get to know their aunt and uncle the way I’ve gotten to know them, as a family member and as a business partner, and same with my mom.”

He’s also thankful for the sports fans with whom he was able to interact with at the games.

“You’ve got to be quick-witted and be able to joke with people on the job … and smile,” he said. “No one wants to see a grumpy cotton candy person.”

He’s received some recognition from fans over the years. One year, a girl even dressed up as him for Halloween, complete with a SnoFloss jersey and a tray full of cotton candy.

Another memorable moment for Backora was when he caught a foul ball at the 2010 CWS.

“I hadn’t ever caught a baseball before, even as a fan,” he said. “That’s definitely a top five memory for me.”