After a stellar May, Storm Chasers' Vinnie Pasquantino awaiting call to the bigs

May was no different for Scott Thorman since he's become Vinnie Pasquantino's manager.

"All he's done is hit," said Thorman, Omaha's first-year manager. "He's an old fashioned, low maintenance slugger. He just comes to the park and he has his routine."

Pasquantino routinely was the hottest batter in the Storm Chasers' lineup in May when he was named the International League player of the month.

"It's not why I play, for sure, but it's nice to be rewarded for a good month of results," the 24-year-old first baseman said. "May's over, I'm looking forward to June and competing at a high level."

Pasquantino homered in the first two games of May and the last three and didn't slow down in between.

He led the league in home runs (12), RBIs (35), runs scored (27), slugging percentage (.804) and OPS (1.197) in May. He also batted .320, had nine doubles and 31 hits.

For the season, Pasquantino leads the International League in homers (15) and RBIs (53), is second in slugging percentage (.628), third in OPS (1.003) and fifth in doubles (14).

"The funny thing about numbers is you always want more. If I was hitting .400, I'd want to hit .450," Pasquantino said. "The numbers are just a byproduct of having good at-bats. If I try to strive for a certain number, I'll go in the tank."

The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Pasquantino is in his second full season in the minors, but he's quickly has become one of the organizations' top prospects.

Drafted in 2019 in the 11th round out of Old Dominion, he started 2021 in High-A but by the first week of June he was at Double-A Northwest Arkansas, playing for Thorman. In 55 games there, he hit 11 homers, 17 doubles and drove in 42.

"As equally impressive as his offensive numbers is hit strikeout-to-walk ratio," Thorman said. "He's got a great eye at the plate. He know what he wants to do and follows his plan. ... He's just been so consistent with his at-bats and his approach."​

Pasquantino had 31 walks and 26 strikeouts at Double-A. His ratio is similar this season.

All those numbers have Pasquantino on the verge of his first promotion to the majors. Since the beginning of May, the Royals have called up MJ Melendez, Brewer Hicklen, Dairon Blanco and Jose Cuas from Omaha to make their major-league debuts.

Pasquantino, who isn't on Kansas City's 40-man roster, said there's always distractions, no matter what level you're playing at. A promotion to the majors is one distraction Pasquantino said he's not worried about.

"To be honest, I just try to stay focused on what I'm doing here," he said. "The way I look at it is when they deem me to be ready, they'll send me up. But until then, I just gotta keep doing my thing."

For Pasquantino, that will be this week when the Storm Chasers host another weeklong series at Werner Park. After taking three of five games from Indianapolis, the Chasers will face Lehigh Valley beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

