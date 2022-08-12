 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

After close loses, Omaha Storm Chasers shut out Toledo

  • Updated
  • 0

TOLEDO, Ohio — After losing three one-run games to start the series, Omaha got an outstanding start from Drew Parrish en route to a 5-0 win over Toledo on Friday night.

The left-hander allowed two hits, walked three and struck out three over six innings. Collin Snider and Sam Freeman completed the four-hit shutout.

The Storm Chasers got home runs from Maikel Garcia and Jimmy Govern, taking a 4-0 lead by the fourth inning.

Garcia had a four-hit night. He also scored twice and drove in two. Clay Dungan added an RBI double in the ninth.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (52-56) .......... 120  100  000 — 5  8  0

At Toledo (56-52) ...... 000  000  000 — 0  4  1

W: Parrish, 3-6. L: Bergner, 1-1. 2B: O, Dungan. T, Lester. HR: O, Garcia (3), Govern (4)

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

