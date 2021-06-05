After traveling 10,000 miles, Union Omaha ready to conclude six-game road trip

Union Omaha will finish its six-game road swing on Sunday with a rematch against Forward Madison FC.

The Owls have been all over the country in the last month.

They've played matches in the Boston and the Phoenix metros. They went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They've traveled to Greenville, South Carolina, for a game. And Sunday will mark their second trip to Madison, Wisconsin.

That's more than 10,000 miles of round-trip travel in just under four weeks.

But Union Omaha's handled itself pretty well on the field. The Owls have two wins, two draws and one defeat so far away from home this season. They opened the year with a 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC.

If Union Omaha were to beat Forward Madison Sunday, it would move into first place in the USL League One standings. The two teams are tied for second heading into their Sunday match (so Madison could take over first with a win as well).

The Owls (3-1-2) suffered a 1-0 loss to Forward Madison (3-0-2) on May 26. The rematch is set for 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN Plus.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.