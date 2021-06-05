After traveling 10,000 miles, Union Omaha ready to conclude six-game road trip

Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest face off for a state title.
Union Omaha will finish its six-game road swing on Sunday with a rematch against Forward Madison FC.
The Owls have been all over the country in the last month.
They've played matches in the Boston and the Phoenix metros. They went to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. They've traveled to Greenville, South Carolina, for a game. And Sunday will mark their second trip to Madison, Wisconsin.
That's more than 10,000 miles of round-trip travel in just under four weeks.
But Union Omaha's handled itself pretty well on the field. The Owls have two wins, two draws and one defeat so far away from home this season. They opened the year with a 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta FC.
If Union Omaha were to beat Forward Madison Sunday, it would move into first place in the USL League One standings. The two teams are tied for second heading into their Sunday match (so Madison could take over first with a win as well).
The Owls (3-1-2) suffered a 1-0 loss to Forward Madison (3-0-2) on May 26. The rematch is set for 5 p.m. Sunday on ESPN Plus.
Photos: Union Omaha vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC
Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi fight for a header in the first half on Saturday, April 24.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu, left, grabs the ball after South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, center and Union Omaha's Abdul Illal Osumanu, right, were fighting for control in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, Abdul Illal Osumanu, Head Coach Jay Mims, Abdul Illal Osumanu and Daltyn Knutson talk on the field before the start of their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa, left, kicks the ball away from South Georgia Tormenta FC's Azaad Liadi, in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu watches a shot from South Georgia Tormenta FC go wide in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan, left, grabs a hold of Union Omaha's Devin Boyce in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara can't stop this first half goal by Union Omaha's Evan Conway on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha take on South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Marco Micaletto, right, tries to block a kick by Union Omaha's Daltyn Knutson in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Devin Boyce, right and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Nick O'Callaghan go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha President Martie Cordaro announces they are retiring the No. 1 for the city of Omaha, before their game against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's Ricardo Gomez, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Damia Viader in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst , right, tries to keep ahead of South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader prepares for a kick against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Damia Viader tries to steal the ball from South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
South Georgia Tormenta FC's 's Curtis Thorn, left, tries to slow down Union Omaha's Evan Conway in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway, left, and South Georgia Tormenta FC's Sergi Nus go up for a header in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Connor Doyle shows his displeasure with an official's call in the second half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch as the Union Omaha take the field against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch Union Omaha South take on Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha keeper Rashid Nuhu directs his team in the first half against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Ferrety Sousa races down the pitch against South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, left, races South Georgia Tormenta FC keeper Pablo Jara to the ball in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
