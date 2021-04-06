After winning title, boxer Brittany Parker is excited for next opportunity

For Brittany Parker, losing wasn’t an option.

So when the fight for the heavyweight title came down to only one match Saturday at the USA National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, she wasn’t leaving the ring without the belt.

Parker, the second seed, defeated top seed Krystal Dixon in the bout, which had three three-minute rounds. Because of some no-shows, Parker and Dixon were the only two in their weight division.

Parker said everything she’s trained for came down to one fight.

“You win this fight or you go home empty-handed,’’ she said.

The victory earned Parker a spot on the USA high performance team. She will compete in tournaments over the next year as part of the U.S. National Team, including internationally if the pandemic permits. Then she plans to turn pro.

Parker, 16-3, said it felt amazing to win on Saturday and she’s excited for her future. She said it helped that she’s able to move around the ring and used several combinations.

“I just knew she was the favorite, I knew I was the underdog. I knew I had to dominate her,’’ Parker said. “I trained so hard for this. I pulled out everything I had.”