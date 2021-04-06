 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
After winning title, boxer Brittany Parker is excited for next opportunity
0 comments

After winning title, boxer Brittany Parker is excited for next opportunity

Brittany Parker

Brittany Parker, second row far left, earned a spot on the USA high performance team after her victory Saturday.

 USA BOXING

“I am super proud of where I am right now,’’ Parker said. “I had to literally fight for everything I have because I had so many setbacks. Nothing came easy.’’

For Brittany Parker, losing wasn’t an option.

So when the fight for the heavyweight title came down to only one match Saturday at the USA National Championships in Shreveport, Louisiana, she wasn’t leaving the ring without the belt.

Parker, the second seed, defeated top seed Krystal Dixon in the bout, which had three three-minute rounds. Because of some no-shows, Parker and Dixon were the only two in their weight division.

Parker said everything she’s trained for came down to one fight.

“You win this fight or you go home empty-handed,’’ she said.

The victory earned Parker a spot on the USA high performance team. She will compete in tournaments over the next year as part of the U.S. National Team, including internationally if the pandemic permits. Then she plans to turn pro.

Parker, 16-3, said it felt amazing to win on Saturday and she’s excited for her future. She said it helped that she’s able to move around the ring and used several combinations.

“I just knew she was the favorite, I knew I was the underdog. I knew I had to dominate her,’’ Parker said. “I trained so hard for this. I pulled out everything I had.”

Omaha's Brittany Parker fighting for spot on U.S. boxing team

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034, twitter.com/mduceyowh

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea pulls out of Tokyo Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert