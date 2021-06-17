Allison Schmitt becomes fifth woman to make four US Olympic teams

There was a time when Allison Schmitt could feast on some chocolate cake after a meet and still swim a best time at the next competition.
Schmitt said that’s no longer the case now that she’s 31. But when she turned 18 while in Omaha in 2008 for the first of two meets that summer — a test event in the indoor pool installed at the then-Qwest Center before the U.S. Olympic Trials — that’s precisely what she did.
“I turned 18 there in Omaha during the test event,” Schmitt said. “I had a big chocolate sheet cake to celebrate. I was able to eat that and still had my best time (at the Trials).”
Schmitt didn’t eat the entire cake herself, but it didn’t keep her from making her first Olympic team.
She finished second in the 200-meter freestyle at the Trials and eventually finished ninth in that event at the Beijing Olympics. She also earned her first Olympic medal in China as a member of Team USA’s bronze medal-winning 800 free relay team.
Omaha continues to be a place where Schmitt makes history. In Wednesday night’s 200 free final — an event in which she finished first at the Trials in 2012 and fourth in 2016 — she became just the fifth woman in U.S. Olympic history to make four Olympic teams by finishing second to Katie Ledecky.
That swim not only assured "Schmitty" of another 800 free relay team spot, but she also will swim the individual 200 free at the Olympics for the third time.
On Thursday night Schmitt qualified for her second finals of the Trials at the CHI Health Center. Despite being in eighth place at the 50-meter turn in the second semifinal of the 100 freestyle, Schmitt rallied to finish fourth in the heat and sixth overall in 54.08.
Another finish in the top six of Friday night’s 100 freestyle finals would put Schmitt’s name on the 400 freestyle relay roster for Tokyo.
“Omaha has a special place in my heart just because I’ve made the Olympic team there (four) times,” Schmitt said. “It’s always been the amount of fans, it’s very welcoming and supportive. To me, walking back to the hotel, having that line of fans, whether they know you or not, cheering. That’s awesome.
“Having that support always has made the town so special. It’s an awesome venue with awesome fans. It’s been a really good city for our meet.”
Schmitt was contemplating leaving the sport but never made it official following the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she helped the U.S. win gold in the 800 free relay. Eventually she decided in 2018 to go all-in for a run at Tokyo in 2020, which, of course, turned out to be 2021.
“Before 2016 it was like a countdown until I was done,” Schmitt said. “Like this is my last December 28 practice I would ever do. Now I’m just grateful to be in it and enjoying it in a different mindset.”
There were some dark times she had to work through, including dealing with people she’s never met who chose the route of social media to give her unsolicited career advice. There also were self-proclaimed experts in the press who thought her best years were behind her.
“All of us, looking at social media and hearing media, start believing things they say,” Schmitt said. “There’s (been) a lot of limits put on me by society and media. I feel like the only way true limits can be put on me (is) by myself.
“I think it’s the downfall of society when we start doing that. I think I’ve heard a lot of things saying that (2012) has been my best, saying that I’m washed up, all these negative things toward myself.”
The 2012 London Games was the meet where Schmitt had here most successful Olympics to date, winning five medals, including three golds. Schmitt heads to Tokyo with eight career Olympic medals — four gold, two silver and two bronze.
Those times when negativity creeps are when Schmitt turns to her close-knit circle of friends. None of them are closer than Michael Phelps, with whom Schmitt shared an extended on-deck hug after Wednesday’s medal ceremony
“He’s one of the trusted ones in my life that I can go to,” Schmitt said. “No judgement, and we’ve been through a lot. The support is always there. It’s nice to have someone to lean on, and someone that you know who understands.
“With my close circle that I’ve trusted and can talk to, he’s one who can really understand and relate.”
Schmitt’s internal drive comes from doing something she’s been doing since swimming became more than something to do at the hotel while on vacation.
“Goals keep me going,” Schmitt said. “I’m very grateful to have had this opportunity to turning (31) years old and still being able to compete in this sport at an elite level. Gratitude is what it really comes down to.
“I guess age is just a number right now. I think there (are) a lot of naysayers about me being old.”
Three people who don’t think Schmitt is old at all are her relay teammates Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden and Katie McLaughlin.
“If anything the best way to put it is it’s a huge honor,” McLaughlin said. “Schmitty is such an amazing leader and cares about everyone’s swimming just as much as her own swimming. I feel really honored to be able to swim with her and look up to her in our races and lean on her as an amazing leader.”
Madden said she has admired Schmitt as she has worked her way to the national team, and now, her first Olympic Games.
“She is an amazing person,” Madden said. “I’ve looked up to her for a long time. Just to be on a team with her, period. To be on a relay with her, looking back, if I (were) 15 years old, I would be so happy to hear that. I’m happy about that today.”
There is one concession that Schmitt has made to age. Which means the relay squad will have to wait to celebrate.
“I realize I don’t bounce back as easy as I did when I was 18 years old,” Schmitt said. “I won’t be able to eat that chocolate cake in between, because not only will I be feeling that, but I’ll be seeing it on my body, too.”