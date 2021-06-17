Allison Schmitt becomes fifth woman to make four US Olympic teams

“With my close circle that I’ve trusted and can talk to, he’s one who can really understand and relate.”

Schmitt’s internal drive comes from doing something she’s been doing since swimming became more than something to do at the hotel while on vacation.

“Goals keep me going,” Schmitt said. “I’m very grateful to have had this opportunity to turning (31) years old and still being able to compete in this sport at an elite level. Gratitude is what it really comes down to.

“I guess age is just a number right now. I think there (are) a lot of naysayers about me being old.”

Three people who don’t think Schmitt is old at all are her relay teammates Katie Ledecky, Paige Madden and Katie McLaughlin.

“If anything the best way to put it is it’s a huge honor,” McLaughlin said. “Schmitty is such an amazing leader and cares about everyone’s swimming just as much as her own swimming. I feel really honored to be able to swim with her and look up to her in our races and lean on her as an amazing leader.”

Madden said she has admired Schmitt as she has worked her way to the national team, and now, her first Olympic Games.