Anderson Miller's grand slam gives Omaha Storm Chasers win over Iowa
BASEBALL

DES MOINES — Anderson Miller's grand slam in the third inning propelled the Omaha Storm Chasers to an 8-6 win over Iowa on Thursday night.

Edward Olivares added a solo homer in the fourth, increasing Omaha's lead to 8-0.​ Iowa cut its deficit to 8-6 in the fifth on Tent Giambrone's two-run homer. But the game was halted by rain after six innings.

But the rain that delayed the College World Series reached Des Moines in the seventh and game was called.

Omaha improves to 31-13 and will face Iowa again at 7:08 p.m. Friday.​

