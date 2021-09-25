Angelo Castellano hits grand slam as Omaha Storm Chasers roll to win over Indianapolis

Angelo Castellano hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning as the Storm Chasers cruised to a 12-3 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night at Werner Park.
Ryan McBroom added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to stretch Omaha's lead to 10-1. It was McBroom's 32nd home run this season with the Chasers.
Dairon Blanco added four hits, including a solo home run, while MJ Melendez and Erick Mejia each drove in two for the Chasers.
Three Omaha relievers held Indianapolis hitless over the final 4 1/3 innings as Scott Blewett earned the win.
Omaha will play its home finale at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
