Angelo Castellano hits grand slam as Omaha Storm Chasers roll to win over Indianapolis
BASEBALL

Angelo Castellano hit a grand slam in a six-run second inning as the Storm Chasers cruised to a 12-3 win over Indianapolis on Saturday night at Werner Park.

​Ryan McBroom added a two-run homer in the fourth inning to stretch Omaha's lead to 10-1. It was McBroom's 32nd home run this season with the Chasers.

Dairon Blanco added four hits, including a solo home run, while MJ Melendez and Erick Mejia each drove in two for the Chasers.

Three Omaha relievers held Indianapolis hitless over the final 4 1/3 innings as Scott Blewett earned the win.

Omaha will play its home finale at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

