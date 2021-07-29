 Skip to main content
Angelo Castellano's grand slam leads to Omaha Storm Chasers win over Toledo
BASEBALL

Angelo Castellano's grand slam leads to Omaha Storm Chasers win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Storm Chasers hit their third grand slam this week, propelling Omaha to an 8-5 win over Toledo on Thursday night.

Angelo Castellano hit Thursday's slam in the fifth inning, which gave the Chasers an 8-4 lead. Nick Pratto, who hit grand slams Sunday and Wednesday, hit a leadoff home run in the fith.

Omaha had taken a 3-1 lead on Nick Dini's two-run double in the third before Toledo scored three times in the bottom of the third.

Ryan McBroom added two hits and two runs scored for Omaha, while Joel Payamps pitched a scoreless ninth - he has a win and two saves this week.

Omaha and Toledo continue their series at 6:05 p.m. Friday.

